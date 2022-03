Young Thug is setting himself up for a lifetime of success, revealing in a recent interview that he plans to retire from rapping in the next twenty years. Alongside Gunna, Young Thug is the new cover star for Billboard this month, telling the publication that he doesn't plan on always being an artist. He has his sights set on other career paths and he also knows that in ten years, he will need to help his kids set themselves up for their best lives. With that in mind, Thug said that he wants to hang up his microphone sometime within the next twenty years.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO