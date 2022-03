JoJo Siwa took time out of a recent concert to speak with fans about her coming out experience. It's been nearly a year since the Nickelodeon star publicly came out to fans during an Instagram Live. At the time, she had chosen to keep some of her coming out experience and sexuality private, saying, “Right now, I'm super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public.” Since then, she has chosen to share more of her personal life with fans, including during a recent stop on her D.R.E.A.M. tour.

