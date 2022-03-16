ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New West Virginia tourism guides unveiled

By Jessica Patterson
ANSTED, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Tourism is making planning your adventures in the Mountain State a little easier.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice joined officials from the Department of Tourism, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources at Hawks Nest State Park to announce this year’s tourism guide would be a collection of four tourism guides for the Mountain State. These guides include Outdoor Recreation, Natural Wonders, Mountain Culture and a special guide for the nation’s newest national park, New River Gorge National Park and Reserve.

“We are so excited about these new vacation guides,” said Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “The governor has really pushed us each year to innovate with our vacation guides. About 10 years ago the vacation guide just looked like a phonebook. The state wasn’t making an investment. And I’ll never forget one of the first things the governor said was, ‘We’ve got to do better than this.'”

Ruby says each of the four guides highlights different aspects of what makes the state a premier travel destination. Each guide also features QR codes to expand on the guide’s articles and provide “exclusive content” and trip inspiration from tourism businesses around the state, the governor’s office says.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EkBQR_0ehDpnjL00
    West Virginia Tourism Guides for Natural Wonders and Outdoor Recreation (Photo Courtesy: WV Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXRzR_0ehDpnjL00
    West Virginia Tourism Guides for Mountain Culture and New River Gorge National Park and Reserve. (Photo Courtesy: WV Gov. Jim Justice’s Office)

The governor’s office says to help encourage more people to visit the state, more than 100,000 copies of the guides will be included with subscriber copies of Sothern Living and Real Simple magazines.

“We’re truly on our way. Everyone in the outside world wants a piece of West Virginia,” Justice said. “Today’s announcements are just testimony to all the goodness that’s going on all around us.”

Officials also unveiled a sneak peek of the 2022 Highway Map, which features state parks and forests, must-see stops, scenic roads, and important travel information.

Following the announcements, Gov. Justice and Secretary Ruby were joined by DNR Director Brett McMillion for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on upgrades to Hawks Nest State Park. The governor’s office says the upgrades include $5 million in improvements to the Hawks Nest lodge and $2 million in improvements to the Hawks Nest Museum.

