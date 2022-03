Yamamoto scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished an assist and added three hits in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Red Wings. Yamamoto scored the Oilers' fourth goal in the first period, and he also assisted on an Evander Kane goal in the third. With three goals, two assists and nine shots in his last three games, Yamamoto has thrived in a top-line role and on the first power-play unit. He's up to 25 points, 85 shots on net, 75 hits and a minus-7 rating in 59 outings, though his advanced role on the power play will likely end once Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (shoulder) returns.

