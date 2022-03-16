Canucks' Sheldon Rempal: Back to AHL

Today marks the New Jersey Devils’ first game of their Western Canada road trip. The Vancouver Canucks are a familiar opponent as the teams faced off at Prudential Center 15 days ago. Jack Hughes will be looking to make it four straight victories over older brother Quinn as his team beat the Canucks by an impressive score of 7-2 on Feb. 28. The younger Hughes has three points in three games against Vancouver and will look to add to that total on Tuesday.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO