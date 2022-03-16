Canucks' Sheldon Rempal: Back to AHL

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will try to unlock the potential that made Olli Juolevi the fifth overall pick in 2016. The Vancouver Canucks parted ways with the Finnish defenseman after just 23 games. The Florida Panthers played him in only 10 games before waiving him. Now the...
The St. Louis Blues played well last week, with a 2-1-1 record, after they started with an ugly loss at home to the Ottawa Senators. Clearly, the team still has varying issues, but their goal-scoring came back to life. The Blues have found something in Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou,...
It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
Di Giuseppe (undisclosed) suffered a broken bone with AHL Abbotsford on Sunday and is out multiple weeks, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports. It's unclear what specific injury Di Giuseppe suffered, but he'll be out for a while. He's spent some time with the big club this season, but he hasn't appeared in a game at the NHL.
For Michigan basketball point guard DeVante’ Jones, it’s long been fall down seven times, get up eight. However, the grad transfer won’t be getting off the mat this time. The Wolverines are in Indianapolis, set to take on Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA...
The Colorado Avalanche made the first major move ahead of next week's NHL trade deadline, acquiring Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson on Monday in exchange for unsigned prospect Drew Helleson and a 2023 second-round draft pick. The two teams made the announcement on social media Monday night. Manson, 30, is...
Today marks the New Jersey Devils’ first game of their Western Canada road trip. The Vancouver Canucks are a familiar opponent as the teams faced off at Prudential Center 15 days ago. Jack Hughes will be looking to make it four straight victories over older brother Quinn as his team beat the Canucks by an impressive score of 7-2 on Feb. 28. The younger Hughes has three points in three games against Vancouver and will look to add to that total on Tuesday.
Although the franchise has only existed in its current form since the 1995-96 season, the Colorado Avalanche have facilitated their fair share of significant trade deadline maneuvers in the proceeding years. For the purposes of this article, any trades consummated within two weeks of a given season’s trade deadline are considered deadline deals. Now, let’s dig into the Avalanche’s five best, and worst, trade deadline deals of all time.
Dahlstrom was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday, per CapFriendly. Dahlstrom's one-day stint with the big club was apparently just a paper move. The 27-year-old figures to continue playing mainly with the Marlies for the rest of the season.
After a long flight from coast to coast, the Devils are on the ice this afternoon in Vancouver. On Sunday, the Devils flew from Newark to Vancouver, the longest flight they'll take all season long. After a morning to adjust to the time difference, the team is on the ice practicing at Rogers Arena.
The Devils open a three-game road trip tonight against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. You can watch the game on MSG+ or MSG+ 2 and you can listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below plus a full report from morning skate, including lineup updates, videos...
Matteau, Noonan, Blake among others who made immediate impact on new team. The NHL Trade Deadline is 3 p.m. ET on Monday and there is sure to be a flurry of activity prior, with teams in contention looking to bolster their offense, shore up their defense, or add goaltending depth.
VANCOUVER, BC -- The Devils fell behind early by a pair of goals but quickly tied it up. However, the Canucks pulled away and ultimately won 6-3 on the strength of two goals from Bo Horvat and three assists from J.T. Miller on Tuesday night. ALL YOUR POST-GAME INFO. GAME...
Detroit Red Wings (24-29-7, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Vancouver Canucks (30-24-7, fifth in the Pacific) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit Vancouver after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks' 6-3 victory over the Devils. The Canucks are 14-11-4 at...
TORONTO -- Erik Kallgren did not know how to enter Scotiabank Arena when he was called up to the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 10. Once the 25-year-old goalie was in, he had no trouble getting around the crease. Kallgren will make his second straight start for the Maple Leafs,...
Neuse was claimed off waivers by the Athletics on Wednesday. Neuse was designated for assignment by the Dodgers in early December, prior to the league's lockout, but he'll find a new home in Oakland, where he made his major-league debut in 2019. The 27-year-old appeared in 33 games with the Dodgers last year and hit .169 with three homers, six runs and four RBI.
Darcy Kuemper secured 23 saves in his second straight shutout and the visiting Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Tuesday. Kuemper has five shutouts this season, including four since the All-Star break. He had a career-high 46 saves in a 3-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Sunday.
Voracek is over his lower-body injury and will play Wednesday in Ottawa, Dave Maetzold of Bally Sports Ohio reports. Voracek missed one game with the injury, sitting out Sunday against Vegas. The veteran is no worse for wear, though, and will look to build on his 43 points in 57 games when he rejoins the lineup Wednesday.
The Montreal Canadiens traded defenseman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick, and forward prospect Tyler Smilanic, the team announced Wednesday. Chiarot is a pending unrestricted free agent, and Montreal is retaining 50% of his $3.5-million cap hit, according to TSN's Chris...
In this edition of NHL Talk, here are the top storylines with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Listen to The Hockey Writers Podcast on iHeartRadio and wherever you listen to podcasts, every weekday (Monday to Friday), for THW contributors discussing the hottest topics around the NHL and hockey world.
