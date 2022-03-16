ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers' Josh Archibald: Gets first assist

CBS Sports
 12 hours ago

Archibald notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Red...

www.cbssports.com

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Buchnevich, Schenn, Thomas & More

The St. Louis Blues played well last week, with a 2-1-1 record, after they started with an ugly loss at home to the Ottawa Senators. Clearly, the team still has varying issues, but their goal-scoring came back to life. The Blues have found something in Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou,...
NHL
Yardbarker

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

The Edmonton Oilers (33-23-4) -- who've won three in a row -- host the Buffalo Sabres (20-32-8) on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Edmonton secured a 7-5 home victory against the Detroit Red Wings its last time out on March 15. The Oilers got two points apiece out of five players, including Duncan Keith (two assists) and Evander Kane (two goals).
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
The Oakland Press

Red Wings’ rally falls short in 7-5 loss to Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane had a pair of goals and the Edmonton Oilers ended up with a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night after having an early 3-0 advantage. “We got off to a perfect start, if you will,” Kane said. “We played...
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Duncan Keith: Scores first points since return

Keith served two assists in a 7-5 win over the Red Wings on Tuesday. Keith had not added a point since returning from the injured reserve (upper body) on March 1 against Philadelphia. The veteran defenseman has never been much for goal-scoring, but still is viable when it comes to assists, with 15 helpers in 42 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Registers assist

Bouchard notched an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Red Wings. Bouchard helped out on the first of Evander Kane's two goals in the third period. With five assists in his last five games, Bouchard has found some steadiness on the second pairing with Duncan Keith. Through 59 outings, Bouchard has nine goals, 23 helpers, 137 shots on net, 78 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.
NHL
ABC30 Fresno

Fox scores in OT to give Rangers 4-3 win over Ducks

NEW YORK -- - Adam Fox scored 55 seconds into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Tuesday night. Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Jonny Brodzinski also scored for the Rangers, who have won five of seven. Artemi Panarin had three assists and Fox added two to help New York improve to 12-2-1 in its last 15 home games. Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Nick Leddy: Overshadowed by rookie

Leddy has struggled to a minus-33 rating, which is the worst mark on the Red Wings this season. Leddy is currently skating on the top defensive pair with rookie sensation Moritz Seider, though it's the latter looking more like the established vet. The Wings have little incentive to retain Leddy through the deadline since he's on an expiring contract and cashing out the balance of a contract valued at $5.5 million annually.
NHL
fantasypros.com

Darcy Kuemper shutout streak extends to 120 minutes

Darcy Kuemper delivered another shutout for Colorado as they defeated the hosting L.A. Kings 3-0 on Tuesday night. He stopped all twenty of the shots he faced. No where near as busy as he was versus Calgary where he turned away 46 shots on goal. It was under half the amount (20) but was perfect nonetheless. This bodes very well for the Avalanche as Pavel Francouz is backing him up with confident starts when he's needed. With Colorado dealing with injuries, strong goalie play will help fill the void. The victory moves his record to 29-8-0-2 with a 2.47 GAA and .922 save percentage.
NHL
Reuters

Darcy Kuemper, Avalanche blank Kings

Darcy Kuemper secured 23 saves in his second straight shutout and the visiting Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 on Tuesday. Kuemper has five shutouts this season, including four since the All-Star break. He had a career-high 46 saves in a 3-0 win against the Calgary Flames on Sunday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Good to go

Voracek is over his lower-body injury and will play Wednesday in Ottawa, Dave Maetzold of Bally Sports Ohio reports. Voracek missed one game with the injury, sitting out Sunday against Vegas. The veteran is no worse for wear, though, and will look to build on his 43 points in 57 games when he rejoins the lineup Wednesday.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche active again, trades forwards with the Minnesota Wild

The Colorado Avalanche are easily one of the best teams in hockey this year. That is not stopping them from being active ahead of the NHL trade deadline next Monday. On Tuesday, the Avalanche have agreed to swap forwards with the Minnesota Wild. Colorado acquired winger Nico Sturm, while sending forward Tyson Jost to the Wild.
NHL
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Returning to Royals

Greinke signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Royals on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Greinke began his major-league career with the Royals in 2005, and he'll return to the organization after spending two and a half years with the Astros. He made 30 appearances (29 starts) for Houston in 2021 and logged a 4.16 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 171 innings. The Royals traded Mike Minor to the Reds on Wednesday, and Greinke figures to fill a prominent role in the team's starting rotation. Although the 38-year-old's results have declined across the last several seasons, he'll attempt to bounce back in his return to Kansas City.
MLB
CBS Sports

Sharks' Adin Hill: Experiences setback

Hill (lower body) has had an issue in his recovery process and is currently without a return timetable, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. This is a bit of tough news for the 25-year-old, who'd just set a career high in wins (10) in his first season away from Arizona. With Hill out for an undetermined amount of time, James Reimer and Zach Sawchenko will continue to handle the crease duties as the Sharks try to claw back into playoff contention.
SAN JOSE, CA

