Oilers' Josh Archibald: Gets first assist

Darcy Kuemper delivered another shutout for Colorado as they defeated the hosting L.A. Kings 3-0 on Tuesday night. He stopped all twenty of the shots he faced. No where near as busy as he was versus Calgary where he turned away 46 shots on goal. It was under half the amount (20) but was perfect nonetheless. This bodes very well for the Avalanche as Pavel Francouz is backing him up with confident starts when he's needed. With Colorado dealing with injuries, strong goalie play will help fill the void. The victory moves his record to 29-8-0-2 with a 2.47 GAA and .922 save percentage.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO