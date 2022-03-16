Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Seattle

Greinke signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Royals on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Greinke began his major-league career with the Royals in 2005, and he'll return to the organization after spending two and a half years with the Astros. He made 30 appearances (29 starts) for Houston in 2021 and logged a 4.16 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 171 innings. The Royals traded Mike Minor to the Reds on Wednesday, and Greinke figures to fill a prominent role in the team's starting rotation. Although the 38-year-old's results have declined across the last several seasons, he'll attempt to bounce back in his return to Kansas City.
Comments / 0