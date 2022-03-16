ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Seattle

 12 hours ago

Vasilevskiy is the expected starter for Wednesday's game in Seattle, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports....

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
NHL

Jagr congratulates Ovechkin after passed for third in NHL goals

WASHINGTON -- Jaromir Jagr offered his congratulations and, perhaps, a tongue-in-cheek warning to Alex Ovechkin after the Washington Capitals forward scored his 767th NHL goal to pass him for third in history on Tuesday. "Alex, 'The Great 8,' congratulations," Jagr said in a video posted on Twitter. "Now you've become...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Buchnevich, Schenn, Thomas & More

The St. Louis Blues played well last week, with a 2-1-1 record, after they started with an ugly loss at home to the Ottawa Senators. Clearly, the team still has varying issues, but their goal-scoring came back to life. The Blues have found something in Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou,...
NHL
Andrei Vasilevskiy
CBS Sports

Lightning's Boris Katchouk: Returns from assignment

Katchouk (not injury related) was recalled from his conditioning assignment Monday. Even with his return from the minors, Katchouk is far from a lock for the lineup heading into Wednesday's matchup with Seattle. If he does play, the 23-year-old winger will be hard-pressed to offer much in the way of fantasy value considering he is averaging just 9:48 of ice time in 37 appearances this year.
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Deshaun Watson personally reached out to 1 team

Deshaun Watson has been strongly linked to two NFC South teams, and it was apparently his idea to get a third involved. The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are viewed as the two teams that have the best chance of landing Watson. Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, and a report on Monday claimed he has turned down inquiries from all teams except Carolina and New Orleans. The Atlanta Falcons then entered the mix on Tuesday, and they may have done so at Watson’s request.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: One of each in win

Kucherov scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken. Kucherov was involved in the Lightning's first two goals, burying a pass from Steven Stamkos in the first period and earning the secondary helper on the first of Victor Hedman's goals in the second. In Wednesday's contest, Kucherov ended a seven-game goal drought and three-game point slump. The 28-year-old is up to 32 points (14 on the power play), 95 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 25 appearances this season.
NHL
#Seattle #Vancouver #Lightning #Kraken
NHL

Mathieu Perreault placed on waivers

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens placed forward Mathieu Perreault on waivers on Wednesday. Perreault, 34, has appeared in 18 games this season and registered five points (3 goals, 2 assists). The Drummondville native signed a one-year contract last July. In 701 career NHL games with Washington, Anaheim, Winnipeg and Montreal, Perreault...
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Moves past Jagr on all-time list

Ovechkin scored his 37th goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders. While his numbers for the season are impressive -- not too many players have a goal total higher than their age in their mid-late 30s -- it's Ovechkin's career contributions that got celebrated Tuesday. He now has 767 tallies over his 17 NHL seasons, moving him past Jaromir Jagr into third place on the all-time list, with only legends Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894) ahead of him. If Ovechkin has three more 40-goal campaigns in him after 2021-22, the Great Eight might just do the unthinkable and catch the Great One at the top of the list.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Two helpers Tuesday

Kuznetsov collected two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders. His second helper was his 40th of the season, and it set up Alex Ovechkin for his 767th career NHL goal, moving Ovie into third place on the all-time list ahead of Jaromir Jagr. While Kuznetsov often gets overshadowed by his future Hall of Fame linemate, the 29-year-old is having an excellent season of his own -- he's got an active six-game point streak going, and 59 points through 58 contests overall.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Vancouver, CA
Sports
NHL

PREVIEW: Thornton returns to San Jose as Panthers visit Sharks

Joe Thornton isn't used to being a visitor in San Jose. "It was a little weird staying at the hotel last night," the future Hall of Famer said, grinning through his iconic bushy beard. "It's been a while since I've been in this visiting locker room. Everything's kind of changed. It's a big step getting on the ice on the visiting side. It's going to take a little getting used to, but once warmups hit and the puck drops, everything will be fine."
NHL
FOX Sports

Dallas faces Montreal, looks to break 3-game skid

Dallas Stars (32-23-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-36-8, eighth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Stars play Montreal. The Canadiens have gone 8-18-2 in home games. Montreal is last in the Eastern Conference averaging only 4.1 assists per...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Scene of the Cup, Gm 61: Lines, Notes & Preview vs. Predators

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-15-9) return to the scene of their triumphant 2017 Stanley Cup championship. Patric Hornqvist scored the game-winning goal in the final minutes, and a celebration on enemy ice ensued as the Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators. The current Penguins have won two in a row as head coach Mike Sullivan had made significant changes to the Penguins lineup.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Stars goalie Anton Khudobin to miss rest of the season as injuries pile up in Dallas

The Dallas Stars have been battling all season to remain in the playoff race in the Western Conference. It’s been especially difficult in net, as the Stars have had to play the majority of the season without Anton Khudobin. On Monday, the goalie underwent right hip arthroscopy and a labral repair. The expected recovery time is at least six months, officially closing the window on his return to the Stars this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Returning to Royals

Greinke signed a one-year, $13 million contract with the Royals on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Greinke began his major-league career with the Royals in 2005, and he'll return to the organization after spending two and a half years with the Astros. He made 30 appearances (29 starts) for Houston in 2021 and logged a 4.16 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 171 innings. The Royals traded Mike Minor to the Reds on Wednesday, and Greinke figures to fill a prominent role in the team's starting rotation. Although the 38-year-old's results have declined across the last several seasons, he'll attempt to bounce back in his return to Kansas City.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Gets opportunity in Colorado

Kuhl agreed Monday with the Rockies on a major-league contract, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. The Opening Day starter for the Pirates in 2022, Kuhl produced a 4.43 ERA and 58:35 K:BB in 67 innings over 14 turns through the rotation before making a full-time move to the bullpen in late August. It's not immediately clear whether the Rockies want to first try him out in their rotation or are viewing him as more of a swingman who can be plugged into a starting role when injuries hit. Regardless, Kuhl's career 10.3 BB% and 1.2 HR/9 rate wouldn't seem to make him an appealing fantasy option now that he'll be pitching at altitude for home games.
MLB
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stats News: Canadiens, Predators, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Avalanche

The latest edition of NHL Stats News brings you all the stats and milestones from your favourite players and teams around the NHL. We start with the impressive start to a career by Cole Caufield, records being broken on the Nashville Predators, and the stars doing it again for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Then we go to the Edmonton Oilers and more scoring from the dynamic duo, a record start for the Colorado Avalanche, and much more.
NHL

