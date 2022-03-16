Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Seattle

Ovechkin scored his 37th goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders. While his numbers for the season are impressive -- not too many players have a goal total higher than their age in their mid-late 30s -- it's Ovechkin's career contributions that got celebrated Tuesday. He now has 767 tallies over his 17 NHL seasons, moving him past Jaromir Jagr into third place on the all-time list, with only legends Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894) ahead of him. If Ovechkin has three more 40-goal campaigns in him after 2021-22, the Great Eight might just do the unthinkable and catch the Great One at the top of the list.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO