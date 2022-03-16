ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Philip Broberg: Back to Bakersfield

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Broberg was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday. The rookie rearguard has...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Oilers' Warren Foegele: Points in back-to-back games

Foegele notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Sabres. Foegele has a goal and an assist in his last two outings since he snapped a seven-game point drought. The third-line winger remains solid in his depth role with 22 points, 109 shots on net, 96 hits and a minus-11 rating through 61 appearances. Given his average ice time of 13:15 per game, his fantasy value is limited to deeper formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Back with big club

Berube was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Sunday. Berube went 3-1-0 with a solid .924 save percentage during his last stint with Columbus. The 30-year-old goaltender could serve as Joonas Korpisalo's backup Tuesday in Pittsburgh if Elvis Merzlikins (back) is not available.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Broberg
CBS Sports

Chargers' Gerald Everett: Signing with Chargers

Everett is signing with the Chargers on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Everett spent the first four seasons of his career with the Rams but signed with Seattle ahead of the 2021 campaign. He appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and hauled in 48 of 63 targets for 478 yards and four touchdowns while rushing three times for 20 yards. Everett should compete with Donald Parham for targets ahead of the 2022 campaign.
NFL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Casey Sadler: Out indefinitely

Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Sadler is dealing with shoulder soreness and will "be down for quite some time," Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports. Sadler missed some time with a shoulder issue last year but put together the best season of his career with a 0.67 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 37:10 K:BB and 15 holds over 40.1 innings. It's unclear exactly how long he'll be sideline, but the right-hander is set to open the season in the injured list.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Ahl Bakersfield#North American
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Hanhold: DFA'd by Pittsburgh

Hanhold was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hanhold was claimed off waivers from the Orioles in early November, but now the Pirates have also removed him from their 40-man roster. The 28-year-old allowed eight earned runs over 10.1 big-league innings last season, and he spent most of the year at the Triple-A-level, where he had a 5.54 ERA in 25 appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
The Spun

NCAA Tournament Getting Crushed For Referee Explanation

NCAA Tournament referees have taken their share of heat from fans, as well as the media, this March Madness. And that continued Sunday when officials seemingly ducked an explanation for a questionable technical foul call on Illinois’ RJ Melendez. Per The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn, “Asked if media could receive...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Late scratch Saturday

Rodgers was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants for an unspecified reason, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Scratches from spring lineups aren't always due to injuries, so it's not yet clear whether Rodgers is hurt or whether he'll be available off the bench. Alan Trejo will enter the lineup at second base and bat seventh.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Exits with trainer

Urias was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the top of the third inning with an apparent injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Urias was advancing from first base on a Pedro Severino double in the top of the third, but he pulled...
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Will Smith: Might be out as closer

Smith may move to a setup role now that Atlanta signed Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million contract. This is a big blow to those who drafted Smith as a source of saves. We knew Jansen had to sign somewhere, but Atlanta didn't seem like a likely landing spot. If Jansen gets hurt or struggles, Smith could be back in the ninth inning, but it seems unlikely they would have brought Jansen in to be a setup man given his long track record of success as a closer.
MLB
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Jones: Signs two-year deal with Chicago

Jones signed a two-year deal with the Bears on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Jones, who was drafted by the Chargers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, appeared in at least 10 games in all four seasons with Los Angeles and registered at least 30 tackles in each of the past three campaigns. He also notched a career-high three sacks in 2021. Jones profiles as a likely replacement for Akiem Hicks, who is a free agent this offseason after spending the last six seasons in Chicago.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Reporting to camp Monday

Manager Oliver Marmol said Molina (personal) is expected to report to spring training Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Molina has yet to arrive to camp due to personal reasons, but he's set to join the team in a few days time. The 39-year-old will then have a couple weeks to ramp up for Opening Day of his 19th major-league campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Arrives at camp

Tapia (not injury related) reported to spring training Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Tapia was a late arrival to camp due to visa issues, but he'll now be able to begin working out with the team after missing nearly a week of spring training. The 28-year-old is in line for a depth role to begin the 2022 campaign since Kris Bryant is expected to mainly play in left field, while Ryan McMahon should see the bulk of the playing time at third base. Tapia had a career-high 20 stolen bases last season and is a potential trade candidate heading into 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Geron Christian: Agrees to deal with Kansas City

Christian agreed to a contract with the Chiefs on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Christian was a third-round pick out of Louisville by Washington in 2018 and has spent time with the Commanders and Texans during his career. He figures to provide depth at left tackle for the Chiefs in 2022.
NFL
CBS Sports

Twins' Jose Miranda: Gets hit in spring debut

Miranda went 1-for-2 in his spring debut in Thursday's loss to Boston. The Twins want him to work hard on his defense this spring, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Miranda was so impressive in the minors last season, hitting .343/.397/.563 with 17 home runs in 80 games at Triple-A, that he could be a factor at third base in the majors early in the season with the Twins trading Josh Donaldson to the Yankees. However, he's never played in the majors as the Twins didn't elect to call him up last September, so it would be surprising if he was given a real chance to break camp with the big league club.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy