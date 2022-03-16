Oilers' Philip Broberg: Back to Bakersfield

Jones signed a two-year deal with the Bears on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Jones, who was drafted by the Chargers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, appeared in at least 10 games in all four seasons with Los Angeles and registered at least 30 tackles in each of the past three campaigns. He also notched a career-high three sacks in 2021. Jones profiles as a likely replacement for Akiem Hicks, who is a free agent this offseason after spending the last six seasons in Chicago.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO