Oilers' Devin Shore: Tallies opening goal Tuesday

Ceci posted an assist, three blocked shots, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Red Wings. Ceci helped out on Evander Kane's empty-net tally to secure the win after a tumultuous third period. In the last few games, Ceci has moved to the top pairing alongside Darnell Nurse -- the former had previously played much of the season with Duncan Keith as a defense partner. Ceci is up to 17 points, 81 shots on net, 83 hits, 74 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in a shutdown role through 56 contests.
