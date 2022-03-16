ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers' Devin Shore: Tallies opening goal Tuesday

CBS Sports
 15 hours ago

Shore scored a goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Red Wings....

www.cbssports.com

fantasypros.com

Powerplay tally for J.T. Compher on Tuesday

J.T. Compher scored the second goal in a 3-0 shutout victory over the hosting L.A. Kings. He finished the game with a goal, and even-rating, two shots, two hits and two blocks. Fantasy Impact:. Compher's marker came on the power play while he was set up for a deflection. A...
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starting Tuesday

Koskinen will protect the home goal Tuesday versus the Red Wings. Koskinen took down the Lightning on Saturday, making 31 saves in a 4-1 win. He'll be rewarded with a fourth straight start, and it's his second game since Mike Smith returned from an illness. Koskinen has posted a 3.33 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 16 home outings this season, but the Red Wings enter Tuesday on a five-game losing streak.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Nils Hoglander: Tallies in Tuesday's win

Hoglander scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils. Hoglander has scored twice in the last six games, but he remains an inconsistent presence on offense. He posted just four points and a minus-7 rating in 21 outings in January and February combined. The second-year winger has 10 tallies, 18 points, 132 shots on net and a minus-7 rating in 60 contests overall, though he continues to see a middle-six role despite his struggles.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Assists on both goals Tuesday

Hertl produced a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers. Hertl set up first-period tallies by Logan Couture and Nicolas Meloche. This was Hertl's third straight multi-point effort since he snapped a five-game point drought. The Czech forward has 48 points (13 with the man advantage), 157 shots on net, 79 hits and a minus-8 rating through 59 outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Evander Kane: Leads way with late goals

Kane netted two goals on five shots in a 7-5 win over the Red Wings on Tuesday. Kane was quiet through the first two periods before making it 5-4 just over four minutes into the third. He followed that up with the dagger, scoring with just over a minute remaining in regulation to drive the score to 7-5. The 30-year-old is not without his baggage, but he does have 17 points in 21 games since joining the Oilers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' John Gibson: In goal Tuesday

Gibson will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Rangers. Gibson is on an ugly 2-8-0 skid in his last 10 games, posting a 5.20 GAA and an .840 save percentage in that span. He kept things close versus the Islanders on Sunday, but the Rangers boast a more dangerous top six that could challenge the struggling netminder.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Juho Lammikko: Deposits goal Tuesday

Lammikko scored a goal, logged three hits and added two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils. Lammikko added an insurance tally in the third period, ending his six-game point drought. The center has 13 points, 52 shots on net, 61 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 54 appearances. He's likely to continue playing in a bottom-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Zach Hyman: Reaches 20-goal threshold

Hyman scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Red Wings. With the tally, Hyman secured the third 20-goal campaign of his career. He had been limited to two assists in his previous eight games. The winger has been solid in a top-six role for much of the season, earning 38 points with 154 shots on net and 59 hits in 54 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Two-point effort Tuesday

McDavid scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Red Wings. This was McDavid's third straight multi-point game and his 10th in the last 14 contests. Both of his points came in the first period Tuesday. McDavid is up to 33 goals, a league-leading 85 points, 232 shots on net and a plus-14 rating in 59 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Maxime Comtois: Ends goal drought Tuesday

Comtois scored a goal on three shots, logged three hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers. Comtois had gone 16 games without a goal, and he logged just three assists in that span. The physical winger also missed six contests as a healthy scratch due to his scoring struggles. The 23-year-old has three tallies, seven assists, 78 hits, 56 shots on net and 34 PIM in 37 outings. The Ducks are missing some key forwards, so Comtois has seen second-line usage recently.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Warren Foegele: Lights lamp in Tuesday's win

Foegele scored a goal, went plus-3 and added two hits in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Red Wings. Foegele's third-period tally stood as the game-winner with the Oilers just holding off the Red Wings. This snapped a seven-game point drought for the winger, who has struggled with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (shoulder) out of the lineup. For the season, Foegele is at eight goals, 21 points, 107 shots on net and 94 hits in 60 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Cody Ceci: Manages helper Tuesday

Ceci posted an assist, three blocked shots, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Red Wings. Ceci helped out on Evander Kane's empty-net tally to secure the win after a tumultuous third period. In the last few games, Ceci has moved to the top pairing alongside Darnell Nurse -- the former had previously played much of the season with Duncan Keith as a defense partner. Ceci is up to 17 points, 81 shots on net, 83 hits, 74 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in a shutdown role through 56 contests.
NHL

