NHL

Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Registers assist

CBS Sports
 13 hours ago

Bouchard notched an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Red...

www.cbssports.com

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Buchnevich, Schenn, Thomas & More

The St. Louis Blues played well last week, with a 2-1-1 record, after they started with an ugly loss at home to the Ottawa Senators. Clearly, the team still has varying issues, but their goal-scoring came back to life. The Blues have found something in Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Need to Upgrade Panarin’s Winger

The New York Rangers have one of the NHL’s best playmakers in Artemi Panarin, but they are not playing him on a line with their top forwards, as right now he is on a line with Ryan Strome and Dryden Hunt. Though Hunt had an impressive performance in New York’s 7-4 victory against the Dallas Stars on Sunday, he has just four goals and 10 assists in 54 games this season and should not be a top-six forward.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Duncan Keith
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Releasing Player Following Myles Jack Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued what’s been a very solid offseason with the signing of Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, Wednesday. Per Adam Schefter, Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal to join Mike Tomlin’s stout defense. In order to bring in Jack, however, the Steelers were...
NFL
Yardbarker

How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

The Edmonton Oilers (33-23-4) -- who've won three in a row -- host the Buffalo Sabres (20-32-8) on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Edmonton secured a 7-5 home victory against the Detroit Red Wings its last time out on March 15. The Oilers got two points apiece out of five players, including Duncan Keith (two assists) and Evander Kane (two goals).
NHL
#Oilers#Red Wings
KEYT

Kane scores twice in Oilers’ 7-5 win over Red Wings

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane had a pair of goals and the Edmonton Oilers ended up with a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Red Wings after having an early 3-0 advantage. Devin Shore, Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman, Kailer Yamamoto and Warren Foegele also scored for the Oilers, who have won three straight as they try to solidify their playoff position. Marc Staal had a pair of goals and Sam Gagner, Filip Zadina and Lucas Raymond also scored for the Red Wings, who’ve lost six straight.
NHL
The Oakland Press

Red Wings’ rally falls short in 7-5 loss to Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane had a pair of goals and the Edmonton Oilers ended up with a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night after having an early 3-0 advantage. “We got off to a perfect start, if you will,” Kane said. “We played...
NHL
The Spun

Packers Appear To Have Made Decision On Mason Crosby

The Green Bay Packers entered this offseason with a tough decision to make on Mason Crosby. His cap hit is awfully steep for a kicker, and yet, it sounds like he’ll be sticking around for the 2022 season. According to ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky, it appears that Green Bay...
NFL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Josh Archibald: Gets first assist

Archibald notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Red Wings. Archibald needed just two games to set on the scoresheet this season, and he's added five hits and five PIM. The 29-year-old winger missed five months of the season while recovering from myocarditis, and he's unlikely to play much more than a fourth-line role if he sticks in the lineup regularly.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: March Break on the Road

Good teams find a way to win no matter where you are. After a lengthy homestand that saw plenty of success, the Windsor Spitfires know that the schedule was going to get tough and points aren’t going to come easy. It’s part of the process, though, as they said goodbye to the WFCU Centre, packed their bus, and got ready for life on the road.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Simon Nemec- 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: HK Nitra (Slovakia) NHL Central Scouting: 6th (among EU skaters) If there has been one name that has been garnering attention for quite some time, it’s Slovak defender Simon Nemec. I took notice of him with his play in 2020-21 both at the World Juniors and his play at the senior level HK Nitra. Whether it’s at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, World Juniors, Men’s World Championship or Olympics, the 18-year-old, is proving that he is capable of excelling and keeping up with players much older than him.
NHL
FOX Sports

Vancouver hosts Detroit after Horvat's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (24-29-7, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Vancouver Canucks (30-24-7, fifth in the Pacific) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit Vancouver after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks' 6-3 victory over the Devils. The Canucks are 14-11-4 at...
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Out next two games

Bergeron (arm) will miss the next two games, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Bergeron isn't expected to be available until Monday's game versus the Canadiens at the earliest. Losing their top-line center will be a big blow for the Bruins, who are not particularly deep down the middle this season. Look for Anton Blidh to enter the lineup Wednesday versus the Wild.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Nick Leddy: Overshadowed by rookie

Leddy has struggled to a minus-33 rating, which is the worst mark on the Red Wings this season. Leddy is currently skating on the top defensive pair with rookie sensation Moritz Seider, though it's the latter looking more like the established vet. The Wings have little incentive to retain Leddy through the deadline since he's on an expiring contract and cashing out the balance of a contract valued at $5.5 million annually.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bears' Larry Ogunjobi: Signs with Chicago

Ogunjobi signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Bears on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Ogunjobi registered a career-high seven sacks last year with Cincinnati, but he had to be carted off the field due to a foot injury during the Bengals' wild-card win over the Raiders. The 2017 third-round pick is expected to be healthy and ready to contribute for Chicago by the time training camp rolls around.
NFL

