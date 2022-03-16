Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Registers assist

The New York Rangers have one of the NHL’s best playmakers in Artemi Panarin, but they are not playing him on a line with their top forwards, as right now he is on a line with Ryan Strome and Dryden Hunt. Though Hunt had an impressive performance in New York’s 7-4 victory against the Dallas Stars on Sunday, he has just four goals and 10 assists in 54 games this season and should not be a top-six forward.

