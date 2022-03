Draisaitl notched two assists, two shots on net, four PIM and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Red Wings. Draisaitl set up Zach Hyman in the first period and Evander Kane for an empty-netter in the third. Through seven games in March, Draisaitl has remained steady with three goals and six helpers. The German is up to 83 points, 199 shots on net, 40 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 60 contests -- he needs just one more point to match his output from 56 outings last year.

