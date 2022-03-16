ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deshaun Watson rumors: Falcons informed Matt Ryan about pursuing Texans quarterback, per report

By Jeff Kerr
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be no hard feelings between the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Ryan as they intend to acquire Deshaun Watson. That's because the Falcons informed their all-time passing leader of their plans. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Falcons told Ryan they intended to pursue Watson before making an offer...

www.cbssports.com

