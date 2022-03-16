Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Accepts Request for State-Level Label Amendments for Dicamba Products
DES MOINES, Iowa—The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship today announced the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved label amendments to implement a June 20 application cutoff date for dicamba herbicide application for the 2022 growing season. The state-level restriction is aimed at preserving access to dicamba herbicide products and...www.kwbg.com
