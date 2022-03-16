ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Accepts Request for State-Level Label Amendments for Dicamba Products

 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa—The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship today announced the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved label amendments to implement a June 20 application cutoff date for dicamba herbicide application for the 2022 growing season. The state-level restriction is aimed at preserving access to dicamba herbicide products and...

AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County to begin accepting applications for agricultural district program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Any Monroe County landowners who want to request a parcel of agricultural land be added to a state-certified agricultural district can start applying immediately. Inclusion into the Agricultural District Program affords tax parcels certain legal protections for activities considered agriculture under state law. The program...
Wyoming News

Agricultural land values rising rapidly

Buffalo Bulletin BUFFALO – Agricultural land values are rising in Johnson County and across the country, handing local landowners both opportunities and challenges. “Some of this stuff, we would not have guessed it would have sold at as high a price as it has,” said Byron Geis, a sales associate with Chase Brothers and a rancher in Johnson County. ...
Agriculture Online

‘Without fuel, they cannot do it,’ says Ukraine ag official

Ukrainian farmers are woefully short of fuel ahead of the spring planting season and have lost around 10% of their land “to military effects,” such as bombing, said Dzoba Taras, the country’s deputy agriculture minister, during a webinar. “We have huge uncertainty for farmers,” said Taras, who need financing, fuel, fertilizer, and other crop inputs amid the Russian invasion.
thecheyennepost.com

Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program

$4.7 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior today released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in grant funding available this year under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country.
Maui News

Wanted: Agricultural director rooted in culture and land

In recent weeks, Koa Hewahewa has tried to imagine what it would look like if he left his job at an Upcountry regenerative farm to apply for the position as head of the brand-new county Department of Agriculture. It’s a conversation that Hewahewa thinks many farmers and ranchers are having...
