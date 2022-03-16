BPD investigates shooting on Lotus Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Lotus Lane at 12:38 p.m. and found one man. He was the victim of a shooting.

He had moderate injuries, according to officials.

BPD said this is an ongoing investigation and there are no suspects.

BPD said they will reopen the street shortly.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.

