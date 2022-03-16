BPD investigates shooting on Lotus Lane
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Lotus Lane at 12:38 p.m. and found one man. He was the victim of a shooting.
He had moderate injuries, according to officials.
BPD said this is an ongoing investigation and there are no suspects.
BPD said they will reopen the street shortly.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 1