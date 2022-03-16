Officials: 5 officers injured as Otisville inmate attempts to flush contraband down toilet

The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association says that several staff members were injured at Otisville Correctional Facility in an inmate attack on Monday.

It said the inmate attacked officers who were attempting to stop him from flushing contraband down the toilet at the medium security facility.

Officials say when the inmate ran into the stall, the inmate closed the door on the hand of one of the officers. They say another officer forced open the stall door, releasing the officer's hand - and when the door was opened, the inmate punched the officer in the left eye.

In total, five officers were injured in the incident. The officer who was punched in the eye is said to have sustained pain and swelling to the eye. Four other officers sustained knee, shoulder, hand and arm injuries while trying to subdue the inmate.

All five officers were treated by facility medical staff and remained on duty.

The inmate is serving a 12-year sentence for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.