ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Big Swiss': Jodie Comer Cast to Lead Adam McKay Drama Series

By Adam Luchies
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Jodie Comer's next projects will be a series for HBO. According to Variety, Comer has been cast in the upcoming series Big Swiss. Comer will play Flavia in the series, who is also known as "Big Swiss." The series will follow Flavia in New York, who anonymously transcribes sex...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

The best drama series – from Succession to Euphoria

What are the best drama series of all time? The scope for such a wide-reaching genre of TV series is incredibly vast, with practically anything that doesn’t have the intention of providing comedy, technically fitting the bill of a drama series. Especially with the rise of streaming services such as Netflix, who can throw millions of dollars around on original content, the competition to make this list was fierce.
TV SERIES
KVCR NEWS

Adam McKay's signature style is spreading. But one of him is enough

Lots of people first encountered Adam McKay's signature style in The Big Short, his 2015 Oscar-nominated movie about the 2008 financial crisis, based on Michael Lewis' book. It involves a kind of jokey, meta, look-at-the-camera way of explaining things that are perceived to be complicated. Sometimes, it points knowingly at what it's doing, as The Big Short did with the famous line "Here's Margot Robbie in a bubble bath to explain."
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Collider

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' Announces Cartoon Network, TBS Premiere Dates

Last year celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. To commemorate that special occasion Warner Brothers released Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max this past January. While Potterheads everywhere are still crying over this beautiful special, it has now been announced that it will premiere on Cartoon Network and TBS on Sunday, April 10th. The special will air on CN as a part of its ACME block at 6 P.M. ET and will then play an encore presentation on TBS at 8 P.M. ET. This would be just in time for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which releases in theaters later that week on April 15th.
MOVIES
The Independent

Why Hollywood director Adam McKay is offering himself up for arrest

As we tackle the west’s addiction to fossil fuels, provoked by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the dire warnings from the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the Hollywood director Adam Mckay (Don’t Look Up!) made an extraordinary offer last week. Speaking at an event jointly hosted by Extinction Rebellion (XR) and Just Stop Oil (JSO), he offered himself up for arrest.“If you say ‘McKay, we need you to get arrested [for climate activism]’, I am at your service. It is high time someone put the cuffs on me.”JSO is planning a series of major climate protection actions to disrupt...
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Post

Denis Villeneuve on Zendaya’s Role in ‘Dune: Part 2’ and Wanting to Direct an Adam McKay-Written Comedy

The most shocking snub of this year’s Oscar nominations was Denis Villeneuve’s omission from the best directing category for his science-fiction epic “Dune.” “It’s better to be in that position than the opposite,” Villeneuve tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “I prefer people say you should have been there instead of ‘what the hell are you doing there?’ I’m not making movies to get awards recognition. If you do that, you’re not walking the right path. I make cinema because I love the art form of cinema. I love making movies. If you had told me a year ago that we would get 10 nominations, including best picture, I would have laughed and said, ” You are out of your mind.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
John Lurie
Person
Bong Joon Ho
Collider

'Hocus Pocus 2': 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Ginger Minj Joins Cast As Drag Winifred Sanderson, Thora Birch Not Returning

Some interesting cast developments have been discovered as post-production begins on Hocus Pocus 2. In an Entertainment Weekly exclusive, sources have spotted RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 and All-Stars 6-star Ginger Minj on the film's set. Reportedly, Minj will appear in a minor role as one of three queens impersonating the Sanderson Sisters, who later get to meet their inspirations in a spell-tacular performance. While the identities of her fellow Sisters are currently under wraps, Minj will be showing off her take on Bette Midler's Winifred Sanderson. This will be Minj's fourth appearance in a feature film.
MOVIES
Collider

The 10 Funniest Modern Family Guest Appearances, Ranked

Boasting a whopping 17 Primetime Emmy Awards, the ABC comedy series Modern Family has cemented itself as one of the world’s most beloved comedies. It’s tough to discern just one quality that makes the show and its unforgettable characters so lovable. One such quality is the slew of...
TV SERIES
Collider

Is Cristóbal Rios the New Romantic Hero in 'Star Trek: Picard'?

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers through Season 2, Episode 3 of Star Trek: Picard.We’ve all heard the jokes about Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) warping around space teaching aliens all about love, but Kirk’s romantic encounters were a symptom of the archetype he was based on — that of a romantic hero. In classical terms, a romantic hero struggles with wanderlust, loneliness, and Byronic tendencies (of a cynical, yet passionate disposition), all of which often gets in the way of their romances.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer's modest home life will surprise you

She has an estimated net worth of $6million (£4.5million) following her successful roles in Killing Eve, Free Guy and Doctor Foster, but Jodie Comer is staying true to her roots. Rather than splash out on an expensive property, the 28-year-old has previously revealed that she still lives with her...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Limited Series#Hbo#Big Swiss#Bbc America#Hyperobject Industries#A24
spoilertv.com

The Residence - Shondaland Drama Series Ordered To Series By Netflix

Netflix has given a series order to Shondaland murder-mystery drama The Residence, from executive producer/showrunner Paul William Davies and executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. sing Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House as as a jumping off point, the 8-episode series...
TV SERIES
Collider

Every 'Peacemaker' Character, Ranked By Likability

If you loved James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad in 2021, Peacemaker is the show for you. Another James Gunn creation, the show picks up where The Suicide Squad left off — with the Peacemaker (John Cena) we all came to know and love. Coming along for the ride is a whole slew of supporting characters, all of which are entertaining in their own right.
TV SERIES
Collider

Exclusive: ‘Inventions That Changed History’ Trailer Reveals the Story Behind Pop Culture's Most Impressive Creations

Collider is excited to premiere the new trailer for Discovery+'s newest series, Inventions that Changed History, all about the things the biggest inventions in pop culture history, big and small alike. The new series invites celebrities to discuss how much human history is determined by the inventions introduced in our lives, from famous toys to everyday objects.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

10 MCU Villains More Powerful Than Doctor Strange (Including Scarlet Witch)

The mystic arts are a source of great power, and the (former) Sorcerer Supreme wields this magic as best of the best. Since arriving in the MCU in 2016, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has been hailed as one of the most powerful Avengers, outclassing his peers in intellect, skill, and ability time and time again.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

10 Best Sports Shows If You Like HBO's 'Winning Time'

HBO’s newest series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, has all the components of a hit show, even in its first few weeks. It has a stellar cast, led by John C. Reilly and Quincy Isaiah, flashy directing by Adam McKay (The Big Short, Don’t Look Up, Succession), and an underdog sports story that gets your blood pumping.
NFL
Collider

Best Needle Drops in ‘The Adam Project’, Ranked

We are lucky to be living through a golden age for movie soundtracks assembled by directors who are apparently as excited about sharing some gems from their record collections as they are about the movies they are making. From Quentin Tarantino’s unbroken run of awesome compilations to accompany his films stretching all the way back to the iconic “Little Green Bag” scene in Reservoir Dogs, to Edgar Wright’s meticulously choreographed movement and editing to his favorite tunes, and of course not forgetting the Guardians of the Galaxy. Awesome Mixes, movie geeks with a love of retro rock have never had it better. This month’s Netflix time travel comedy adventure The Adam Project is the latest in this lineage, boasting a slim but supreme collection of tunes that perfectly compliment the most fast-paced, hilarious, and downright fun Sci-Fi flick since, well, the last time Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy got together in 2021’s Free Guy. Let’s have a look at the appropriately decade-spanning tracks underpinning this relentlessly entertaining movie.
MUSIC
Collider

'Peacemaker': 10 Obscure DC Characters James Gunn Should Tackle Next

Through movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, James Gunn established himself as an auteur of sorts when it comes to telling compelling stories about b-tier superheroes. Now, thanks to the HBO Max series Peacemaker, Gunn has taken his specialty to the next level, diving deep into what makes someone put on a shiny silver helmet and brutally kill in pursuit of peace.
MOVIES
Collider

Why Luca Guadagnino’s 'Suspiria' Is a Worthy Spiritual Successor to Argento’s Original

Dario Argento’s original Suspiria is far from the first giallo to cross over and find an audience on American shores. Mario Bava, Argento’s fellow stalwart of the aforementioned Italian horror subgenre, had directed several giallo landmarks by the time Argento’s most popular film saw a release, including A Bay Of Blood and Blood and Black Lace. That said, Suspiria’s totemic cultural influence is too massive to deny. Ask any seasoned giallo-head their opinion on the film; odds are, you won’t find anything in the way of a middle-of-the-road response.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy