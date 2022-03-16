ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

International Civil Rights Center & Museum gets visit, and cash, from state treasurer

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g5Ghx_0ehDmtJk00
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro.

RALEIGH — The International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro is one of the most iconic landmarks of the Civil Rights struggle. Its mission to preserve and expand its role in educating the public about one of America’s most profound cultural movements got a boost from State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, who presented officials with a check for money that had gone missing for years.

Folwell met with John Swaine, museum CEO, at the former F.W. Woolworth’s store on Monday, March 14, to present the $1,000 check, which had been located by Department of State Treasurer staff in the Unclaimed Property Division, commonly called NCCash.com. It is the repository for approximately 18 million properties valued at roughly $919 million under DST’s custody awaiting return to the rightful owners.

“On Feb. 1, 1960, the Greensboro Four staged a sit-in at the all-white lunch counter of the F.W. Woolworth’s store, peacefully protesting for an end to segregation. The brave actions of those N.C. A&T State University students in seeking equal rights, fairness and a place at the table sparked a turning point in making America a more inclusive nation,” Folwell said. “I am deeply gratified to be able to help the museum sustain its activities and to keep that memory perpetually alive.”

“It was a pleasant surprise that the State Treasurer would be here to present this check. The occasion also presented a welcome opportunity for the International Civil Rights Center & Museum to host visits by other North Carolina officials, as well, in our role as a hub for bringing together leaders from different agencies and levels of public service in government,” said Swaine, museum CEO.

State Reps. John Faircloth and Jon Hardister, members of the Guilford County legislative delegation, attended the event.

“I am thankful for the work that the Department of State Treasurer did to identify us as the recipient of these funds and to deliver the monies to their proper owners. This, in itself, is good evidence of the considerate integrity and careful attentiveness to the interests of citizens on the part of the Department's staff,” Swaine said.

The missing money came from an old phone account deposit that was unable to be delivered because a post office box was closed after the museum moved into the old Woolworth Store and changed telephone service providers, he said. The money was then escheated to the state.

Under state law, UPD receives and safeguards funds that are escheated, or turned over, to DST. The unclaimed property consists of bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned. More information, including how to find out if you are owed money, can be found at https://www.nccash.com/.

“Needless to say for our operations, there are financial challenges all around, but our overhead costs press on in any case,” Swaine said. “We will use the extra $1,000 to support the operations of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, maintaining a viable platform for the expansion of our educational role.”

For the fiscal year through Dec. 31, UPD has paid 86,106 claims totaling about $50.1 million from NCCash. Part of that total has been disbursed through the new NCCash Match program, a no-hassle, expedited system that eliminated paperwork processing. As of Dec. 31, DST paid 54,960 claims totaling nearly $19.1 million.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: open government

ELON — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, today accepted the N.C. Open Government Coalition’s Government Award that recognizes individuals as well as agencies within government that have provided outstanding access to public information. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Thursday, 10 March 2022 20:03. OPINION:...
POLITICS
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Sunshine Week

ELON — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, today accepted the N.C. Open Government Coalition’s Government Award that recognizes individuals as well as agencies within government that have provided outstanding access to public information. Published in Local News. Tagged under. Thursday, 10 March 2022 20:03. OPINION:...
POLITICS
The Richmond Observer

N.C.’s Right to Work law turns 75, experts weigh in on workers’ rights

RALEIGH — North Carolina on Friday, March 18, will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its Right to Work law. The purpose and meaning of Right to Work are explained in a new report, “Pro-Worker, Pro-Growth Making Right-to-Work Permanent in North Carolina,” by F. Vincent Vernuccio and available on the website of the John Locke Foundation, which commissioned the study. Vernuccio is strategic adviser for the Mackinac Center and Workers for Opportunity and president of the Institute for the American Worker.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: lab

RALEIGH — Officials from multiple North Carolina natural resource agencies have confirmed the first documented wild bird mortalities due to highly pathogenic avian influenza. The mortalities to date include a snow goose (Hyde County), redhead duck (Carteret County), red-shouldered hawk (Wake County) and bald eagle (Dare County).
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: VFW Auxiliary

ROCKINGHAM — Two connected veterans organizations in Richmond County are looking to add more names to their rosters this weekend. The youngest of seven children, Nancy Little Averitte, was born in Aug. 3, 1940 in Rockingham. After graduating high school in 1958, she married her husband, Bill Averitte, in 1959 and the newlyweds made their home in Hamlet, where Nancy would later become a major contributor in the railroad community.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

COMPLAINT: Ellerbe couple ripped off by timber fraud

RALEIGH — A Robeson County man is being sued by N.C. State Attorney General Josh Stein for allegedly running a “sham” timber company and ripping off Ellerbe land owners. The AG’s office announced Thursday that it had filed suit against Christopher Dillard, of Lumberton, and his company, Dillard Timber LLC, “for deceptive advertisement and consumer practices.”
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Late COVID unemployment checks tangled in red tape, according to new state audit

RALEIGH — Nearly half a billion dollars in first-time unemployment benefits in North Carolina were not paid out in a timely manner during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to an audit released from State Auditor Beth Wood’s office on Monday. The Division of Employment Security didn’t issue $438 million of first unemployment benefit payments during the period of Jan. 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Department Of State#Dst#The F W Woolworth#N C A T State University
The Richmond Observer

Preservation work upcoming for Pee Dee River bridges

RALEIGH — A trio of bridges over the Pee Dee River will soon undergo preservation work thanks to a contract recently awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation. The U.S. 74 bridges at the Richmond-Anson county line and the N.C. 731 bridge at the Montgomery-Stanley county line will receive a variety of upgrades, including deck treatments, new joints and substructure repairs.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy