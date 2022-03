This Is Us has spent six seasons telling the saga of the Pearson family across multiple generations, but that saga will come to an end in May. While fans will have to say goodbye to the Pearsons in less than three months, that won’t necessarily mean losing the cast from television. Milo Ventimiglia, who has been playing Jack from the very beginning despite the character’s death in Season 2, has landed his next big TV role. The news comes shortly after he weighed in on where his career could take him after This Is Us, and his new character is definitely no Jack Pearson!

