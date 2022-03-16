ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The Most Anticipated Books by Women Coming This Year

Distractify
Distractify
 12 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Nearly a million books are published in the United States each year, and the percentage of titles written by women continues to increase. From intense thrillers to LGBTQ masterpieces to heart-stopping romance and more, women are telling a lot of great stories – almost too many to count....

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

'In Defense of Witches' is a celebration of women

At the start of Mona Chollet's In Defense of Witches: The Legacy of the Witch Hunts and Why Women Are Still on Trial, readers are asked to think of the first witch that made an impression on them. For me, this was an interesting exercise because while all the witches...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AOL Corp

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
NBC News

The Afro Latino who redefined how Black history is remembered

Arturo Alfonso Schomburg is regarded as one of the foundational figures of Black history in the United States, with one of the nation's most important research and cultural institutions named after him. Yet his legacy goes beyond the work he did as a historian, writer and collector of global Black...
SOCIETY
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Soft & Quiet’: Film Review | SXSW 2022

It is an American fantasy to think that racism only harms its victims. Toni Morrison knew this. In Playing in the Dark, her slim, yet potent inquiry into how Blackness haunts early American literature, she speculates on the singular attention paid to the enslaved. She finds narratives focused on the impact of racism useful, admitting that “it is precisely because of them that any progress at all has been accomplished in matters of racial discourse.” But their vulnerability to myopic thinking unsettles her. Racism is not exercised by phantoms. “Equally valuable,” Morrison goes on to say, “is a serious intellectual...
MOVIES
Washington Post

The historical truth about women burned at the stake in America? Most were Black.

Kali Nicole Gross is the national endowment for the humanities professor of African American studies at Emory University. Her forthcoming book is “Vengeance Feminism: Lessons from Lawless Black Women.”. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Popular lore surrounding the Salem witch trials summons images of...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Danya Kukafka Article
Hello Magazine

The Gilded Age: viewers all saying same thing about episode six

Julian Fellowes' new period piece, The Gilded Age, is continuing to grip audiences both in the UK and across the pond with its exquisite costumes and dramatic storylines - and viewers are all saying the same thing about the latest episode. Episode six saw the Russell's face the aftermath of...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World War II
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Responds After Ty Young is Seen With Another Woman in Public

Mimi Faust’s past with Stevie J. made her fearful of getting married. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust went through a lot with Stevie J. In fact, she didn’t know he was messing around with Joseline Hernandez until they started filming the show. Stevie wanted to have both women at the same time. Once, he even gave both a promise ring just minutes apart. To no surprise, a therapy session for all three ended up being a violent disaster. Joseline was so fed up that she punched Stevie J. in the middle of the session. So it’s safe to say that a lot of drama came from the love triangle that had people talking plenty on social media.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

15 upcoming fiction books written by women to consider this spring

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. While some people prefer memoirs and biographies, others...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship’ on Hulu, a Documentary About a True Anomaly of African-American History

Now on Hulu, Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship tells the story of the last-known ship to transport slaves from Western Africa to the United States, a ship that still lies at the bottom of the Mobile River. In 1860, an American plantation owner commissioned the Clotilda to journey across the Atlantic, procure slaves and return them to Alabama, purely on a grotesque bet that he could get away with it – the slave trade had been abolished 50 years prior, and the ship was burned in an attempt to destroy the evidence. The 44-minute National Geographic documentary follows a dive crew as it probes the shipwreck, but more importantly, it presents the stories of Clotilda slaves’ ancestors as they look over the rare underwater archaelogical site.
TV & VIDEOS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bob Dylan book on ‘Modern Song’ coming in November

Bob Dylan has a new book coming out this fall, a collection of more than 60 essays about songs and songwriters he admires, from Stephen Foster to Elvis Costello. Today, Simon & Schuster announced it will publish ‘The Philosophy of Modern Song’ by Bob Dylan, Nov. 8, 2022. This is the first book of new writing since Dylan’s ‘Chronicles, Volume One’ was published in 2004.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WVNS

Production honoring Black and Women’s History Month to debut

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– How Great Thou Art Theater Group is celebrating Black History Month and Women’s History Month all in one. The group debuts their new production, “Hidden Figures and Unsung Heroes” March 18, 2022 through March 20, 2022, at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in February 2022, […]
MOVIES
Distractify

Steven and [SPOILER] Talk Engagement and Those Rings in the 'Joe Millionaire' Finale (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the season finale of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. No one ever said that the point of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer is a proposal, a la The Bachelor. But it didn't stop fans from wondering if that's where leads Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee were headed with their chosen women. Now that we know Steven picked Calah Jackson, are they engaged?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
122K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy