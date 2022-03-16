Ex-Packers pass rusher Za'Darius Smith returning to Ravens on four-year, $35M contract

Tight end is the most frustrating position in fantasy football. Just ask anyone that did not have one of the elite options in any of the past few seasons. It became so unpredictable after those top options that the consensus last season was to pay up for the elite talent – and for the first time in a while, some of that elite talent disappointed! Every year we hear that this is the year tight end is finally deep. And I am not here to tell you that you can simply wait on the position this season, but dare I say ... it feels deeper this season. There is still an elite group at the top and then there are still plenty of those "breakout upside" shots you can take in the later rounds. But what makes it deeper this year is there is a secondary tier of proven talent, which typically has not existed in years past.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO