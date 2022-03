The Prince of Wales worked up a thirst for a Guinness trying his hand at Irish drumming as he marked St Patrick’s Day with London’s community from the Emerald Isle.Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were keen to visit the Irish Cultural Centre in west London ahead of a visit to Ireland next week and were given a whistle-stop cultural tour from celebrated writers to traditional Irish dancing and music.A pint of the black stuff seemed to have Charles enthralled and he was given the chance to pull a pint under the careful instruction of volunteer bar manager Jude Hynes.She...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO