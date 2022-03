There's never a dull moment when it comes to the drama between Teen Mom 2 co-stars Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry. First, it was the issue of Kailyn's ex, Javi Marroquin, dating Briana. Then, there were the endless social media posts they both made about each other. Now, it looks like Kailyn is suing Briana in Teen Mom 2 Season 11.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO