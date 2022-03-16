Two vehicle collision on U.S. 277 south of San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety, Tom Green County Sheriffs, San Angelo fire Department and the Wall Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two vehicle collision on U.S. 277 just south of San Angelo.
Traffic is currently down to one lane in both directions.Two vehicle collision in 2600 block of W. Beauregard
