ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Two vehicle collision on U.S. 277 south of San Angelo

By James Smith
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16EfcG_0ehDlv7P00

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety, Tom Green County Sheriffs, San Angelo fire Department and the Wall Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two vehicle collision on U.S. 277 just south of San Angelo.

Traffic is currently down to one lane in both directions.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GxE4_0ehDlv7P00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QH1De_0ehDlv7P00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1fm1_0ehDlv7P00
Two vehicle collision in 2600 block of W. Beauregard

This is an ongoing investigation, we will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Structure fire in Brady, Texas

BRADY, Texas – Brady Fire/EMS Department responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of South College Street on Saturday, March 20, 2022. Roads in the immediate area will be closed as firefighter deploy ground lines and battle the fire. The public is advised to avoid the area at this time. This is a […]
BRADY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Fatality reported in early morning wreck on U.S. 67

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – At around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18th, Texas Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on U.S. 67, approximately 5 miles out of San Angelo. According to DPS, Luis Serrano, age 26 of San Angelo, was pronounced deceased. Serrano was driving a Ford Focus into oncoming traffic […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Fire ignites off US 87 North

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Grape Creek, Carlsbad and Quail Creek Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a fire that ignited off the 6000 block of US 87 North around 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 17th. According to the Grape Creek VFD, the fire had come within a few feet of a trailer park and other buildings […]
CARLSBAD, TX
KLST/KSAN

Property damaged by wildfires? TDEM asks the public to report damages

AUSTIN, Texas – As devastating wildfires sweep across Texas and fire weather conditions continue to threaten large portions of the state, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) encourages citizens affected by these extreme events to report damage to property. Texans can report damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
San Angelo, TX
Accidents
Wall, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Wall, TX
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

Coleman County family loses everything in Glen Cove fire

GLEN COVE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Smoldering ash and rubble are all that remains of Jen Davis’ in-laws’ home, caught in the path of the Glen Cove Fire. “[I’m] still in shock that there’s not a house there anymore,” Davis uttered. The Glen Cove fire originally began Monday, March 14, and first responders had contained most […]
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo COVID-19 report: March 18, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 18, 2022. As of Friday’s report, there is no […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

Two vehicle collision in 2600 block of W. Beauregard

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police responded to a two vehicle collision in the 2600 Block of W Beauregard Avenue near South Campus Street Wednesday afternoon, March 16, 2022. According to police, a gray Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on South Campus Street, disregarded a stop sign and crashed in to a white GMC […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

9 killed in USW van crash identified by DPS

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety identified the nine people who died after a van crash in Andrews County Tuesday evening. Six of the deaths were students and golf team members from the University of the Southwest, along with the team’s head coach, Tyler James, 26. The students […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

SBTC Disaster Relief responds to Eastland Complex Fire

CARBON, Texas – Volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief (SBTC Disaster Relief) have been sent to Eastland County to respond to the wildfires, according to a release from the SBTC on Saturday, March 19, 2022. According to the release, a team began serving breakfast to survivors and first responders in Carbon […]
EASTLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County jail logs: March 20, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KLST/KSAN

Reagan County fire shifts east towards Barnhart

REAGAN COUNTY, Texas – The Chico Lane Fire, a large wildfire located in Regan County, made a shift east towards Barnhart Thursday afternoon. According to a tweet shared by the National Weather Service of San Angelo, those in and around the area should listen to local authorities. A large wildfire is moving east towards the […]
REAGAN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Gunshot victim taken to Shannon Thursday afternoon

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Thursday, March 17th around 3:30 p.m., the San Angelo Police Department received a call about a victim suffering from a gunshot to the chest, located in a house on the 900 block of Crenshaw Street. The 16-year-old patient was transported to Shannon Medical Center. Their condition is currently unknown. According […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas Governor Abbot speaks at Eastland fire station amid Eastland Complex fires, signs declaration of disaster

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Governor Greg Abbot spoke at an Eastland fire station Friday evening, while the Eastland Complex fires and other surround fires are ongoing. The Texas governor signed a proclamation, declaring the event a disaster. Gov. Abbott touched on the death of Sheriff Deputy Barbara Fenley, who lost her life while helping […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley wildfire updates

(UPDATE: 8:44 a.m., March 19, 2022) – The Texas A&M Forest Service released updates on the fires that are burning in the Concho Valley. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports the Chico Lane Fire in Reagan County has been 100% contained. Final Update: the #ChicoLaneFire in Reagan County is 8,000 acres and 100% contained. #txfire […]
STERLING COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas DPS identifies victims in Andrews County crash

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the nine people killed in a deadly crash Tuesday evening in Andrews County. According to DPS, 26-year-old head coach Tyler James of Hobbs, New Mexico was identified as the one faculty member killed in the crash. Students killed in the crash include: Maurico […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Multiple human smuggling attempts stopped in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas – Crockett County Sheriffs, along with the help with Texas DPS, stopped two human smuggling attempts from smuggling a total of 22 individuals into the country. In the first traffic stop, a Crockett County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a gray Dodge Ram on Highway 290 from County Road 406 for a traffic violation. […]
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Power outages affect the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas – AEP Texas is currently showing more than 1,400 customers are without power in the areas of PaulAnn, Producer Park, College Hills and Veribest on Thursday, March 17th. According to the AEP Texas map, it is estimated that power will be restored to PaulAnn, Producers Park and Veribest around 4:00 p.m. Those […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Drought Monitor: Texas drought conditions continue to worsen

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The U.S. Drought Monitor and Texas Water Development Board released the latest drought report for the State of Texas on Tuesday, March 15 2022. Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions continue to expand throughout the state. Drought conditions in the Concho Valley remain consistent with past week’s report, with most of the […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy