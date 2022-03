Killer Kross recently revealed that he has signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling, and lately Kross and Scarlett have also made several appearances at independent promotions. After both stars were released by WWE last year, many were curious as to who they would sign with next, and while Kross seems to be in New Japan for a bit, Scarlett has yet to sign with a company. One company you can cross off the possibilities list is Impact Wrestling, as during a recent virtual signing for Captain's Corner she was asked about possibly going back there and she quickly shut that down.

