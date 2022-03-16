ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Alliant Energy helps expand program to help ID kids if they go missing

By Logan Reigstad
 4 days ago

BELOIT, Wis. — Multiple groups, including Alliant Energy, teamed up on Wednesday to expand a program that distributes kits to help identify children who go missing.

At an event in Beloit Wednesday morning, the groups, including Attorney General Josh Kaul’s office and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, gave out kits that help parents and guardians collect fingerprints and DNA of their kids to have on file in case their kids ever go missing.

Thanks to a contribution from Alliant Energy, Wisconsin is now the third state to offer the kits for free to all K-12 students, the company said. Previously, the kits were only available for free to students between kindergarten and second grade.

In total, Alliant Energy said it expects the latest push will help distribute 975,000 test kits across the state.

The effort, dubbed the National Child Identification Program, was first launched at a college football game in 1997.

To learn more or to order a kit, click here .

