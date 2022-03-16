Man who killed guest at cabin acted in self-defense, DA says

FRANKLIN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania district attorney says a man who fatally shot a guest at his cabin nine times did so out of self-defense when the guest was threatening others with an assault rifle while high on mushrooms.

Venango County District Attorney D. Shawn White said this week that no charges would be filed in the killing of 29-year-old Peter Spencer and pushed back against criticism that the investigation lacked transparency.

He said the evidence supports witness accounts that Spencer was threatening others when he was shot Dec. 12.

Spencer’s family and their attorney had previously criticized White for not keeping them informed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.