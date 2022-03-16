ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

Man who killed guest at cabin acted in self-defense, DA says

By The Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eeUOg_0ehDl8OP00

FRANKLIN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania district attorney says a man who fatally shot a guest at his cabin nine times did so out of self-defense when the guest was threatening others with an assault rifle while high on mushrooms.

Venango County District Attorney D. Shawn White said this week that no charges would be filed in the killing of 29-year-old Peter Spencer and pushed back against criticism that the investigation lacked transparency.

He said the evidence supports witness accounts that Spencer was threatening others when he was shot Dec. 12.

Spencer’s family and their attorney had previously criticized White for not keeping them informed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Venango County, PA
City
White Township, PA
Venango County, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Defense#Franklin#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

WKBN

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy