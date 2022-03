Warner Bros.’ The Batman saw its global earnings blitz slow to a crawl in China over the weekend, with the Matt Reeves directed blockbuster opening to just $12.1 million. That’s the biggest Hollywood opening in China this year, but not much to brag about. A COVID-19 outbreak and sinking Chinese interest in Hollywood moviemaking were to blame. Local word of mouth for the brooding-superhero pic was solid — social scores of 7.7. on Douban and 8.9 from major ticketing apps Maoyan and Tao Piao Piao — but fan recognition didn’t translate into significant ticket sales. Maoyan currently projects The Batman to finish...

MOVIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO