Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 panel hits pause on enforcing subpoena for RNC records

By Dareh Gregorian
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot has agreed to delay enforcement of a subpoena seeking information from a vendor that provides data and digital communications work for the Republican National Committee. The House panel said Wednesday it would hold off on pursuing the records request while the...

Ashley Robbins
4d ago

This committee is worst than the McCarthy witch hunt and has no bounds on who they drag into their web of hate or why! How they can do this is beyond our Constitution !

Terri Stropes
4d ago

I wish Pelosi would be fired and banned from senate and any government office she shamed Americans long enough with her mob views for this nation

Donewithit
4d ago

Biden is now showing not just America, but all the world that he’s cognitively deficient and is not fit for the job. It’s embarrassing and dangerous.

Must Read Alaska

RNC sues Nancy Pelosi and House Jan. 6 committee over weaponizing congressional subpoena powers

The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit Wednesday against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the House of Representatives January 6th Committee, and its members, seeking to stop the unlawful seizure of confidential party information. “The RNC has sued to stop the January 6th Committee from unlawfully seizing confidential information about the...
TheDailyBeast

Mitt Romney Issues Stark Warning in Liz Cheney Fundraiser Speech

At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’

A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
Radar Online.com

Donald Trump To Walk Kimberly Guilfoyle Down The Aisle At Wedding To His Son

Former Fox News host-turned-political-aide, Kimberly Guilfoyle is busy planning her wedding with Donald Trump's oldest son, Don Jr, however, one major detail of the special day has been confirmed – the former President will be giving the bride away. Article continues below advertisement. “Kimberly’s father passed away in 2008,...
POLITICO

A Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert has put out one of the more, uhhh, eye-catching campaign ads in recent memory. Don't watch it if you're eating.

Alex Walker's spot sheds some light on how modern political ads often work. What happened: It's one of the more shocking political ads we've seen in quite a while. Nearly the first minute of political newcomer Alex Walker's ad features falling "cow pies" crushing people, among other things. Here it...
Vanity Fair

Fox News Won’t Be Getting Out of a $2.7 Billion Lawsuit Over Its Rigged Voting Machine Claims

An election technology company suing Fox News for airing false claims about its role in the 2020 election notched a win yesterday, as a New York judge said much of Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion defamation case against the network can proceed. There is “substantial basis” for the claim “that, at a minimum, Fox News turned a blind eye to a litany of outrageous claims about [Smartmatic], unprecedented in the history of American elections, so inherently improbable that it evinced a reckless disregard for the truth,” Judge David Cohen wrote in a 61-page ruling.
Slate

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
MSNBC

Trump crushed by Biden boom: U.S. jobs hit pre-COVID peaks in March 2022

Following his State of the Union address, President Biden’s approval rate jumped to 47 percent. At the same time, new numbers show economic growth has been strong under Biden’s first 13 months in office, tripling the number of jobs Trump created during the same period. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist James Carville to discuss the state of Biden’s presidency. March 5, 2022.
Daily Mail

'A message has to be sent': Judge sentences 'privileged' Capitol rioter who made off with Pelosi's lectern to 75 days in prison - one of longest terms for a misdemeanor - and fines him $5,000

A Florida stay-at-home father-of-five who appeared in a now-iconic photograph carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection was sentenced on Friday to 75 days in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton also imposed a $5,000 and 200 hours of community service on Adam...
NBC News

NBC News

