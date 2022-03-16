ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Update: Death On Bart Tracks Shuts Down Dublin/Pleasanton Station

By Bay City News Service
SFGate
 5 days ago

A death on BART's train tracks has prompted the closure of the Dublin/Pleasanton station Wednesday morning, an agency spokeswoman said. A "major medical emergency" was initially...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasanton, CA
Pleasanton, CA
Traffic
Dublin, CA
Traffic
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay City News Inc#Reuse
Reuters

Biden says Russia is considering using chemical, biological weapons in Ukraine

By Pavel Polityuk and James Mackenzie MARIUPOL/LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine's military warned the public on Tuesday of more indiscriminate Russian shelling of critical infrastructure as U.S. President Joe Biden issued one of his strongest warnings yet that Russia is considering using chemical weapons. Russian troops have failed to capture any major Ukrainian city more than four weeks into their invasion, and increasingly are resorting to massive destruction of residential areas with air strikes, long-range missiles and artillery.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy