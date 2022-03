TBS (Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce) “Not only when, or if, Marquette presses, even in the half court Marquette does a really good job of getting steals and deflections… We’ve just got to make the easy play and make sure that we get shots. And if we get shots, I feel confident we have the type of shooters that will make the shots. And if we miss, we're really good on the offensive glass. And that allows us to get second-chance opportunities.” -- UNC head coach Hubert Davis.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO