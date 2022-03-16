Brain surgery separates memories of work life from personal life in 'Severence'

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has been directing abusive and inappropriate behavior at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new partner Pete Davidson. You don't have to be obsessed with pop culture to know that something is going on with Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Recently divorced from the reality show star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, just yesterday, he was banned from performing at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Before that, he was suspended from Instagram for a day after making racist comments directed at "The Daily Show" host and upcoming Grammys host Trevor Noah after Noah raised concerns about Ye's conduct. That conduct includes relentlessly trolling his former wife and her current beau, the comedian Pete Davidson, and releasing a disturbing music video that shows a Claymation figure with a remarkable resemblance to Ye kidnapping and gruesomely dismembering a Claymation figure that bears a remarkable resemblance to Davidson. All of this Ye has claimed in an effort to win back his former wife and reunite their family.

MUSIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO