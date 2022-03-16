ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Brain surgery separates memories of work life from personal life in 'Severence'

By Linda Holmes
NPR
 4 days ago

The Apple series 'Severance' is about a group of office workers who have undergone brain surgery that completely separates their memories of work from their memories of their regular lives. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Now, a lot of us may have a work self and a real self. But in...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Work/life get unbalanced in 'Severance'

In the excellent new Apple TV+ series Severance, a group of office workers are experiencing work-life balance on a whole other level. Adam Scott, John Turturro, and others play employees that have undergone brain surgery that completely separates their memories of work from their memories of their regular lives. Severance is a workplace satire, a futuristic thought experiment about identity, and a drama about the dimensions of grief.
TV SERIES
NPR

In 'Umma,' intergenerational trauma takes on a demonic form

Editor's note: This story contains language that some people may find offensive. Villains in horror films aren't usually moms and grandmas. But a new entrant in the genre, called Umma, shows how the traumas of motherhood can haunt, and even destroy, the deepest family bonds. In the empty plains of...
MOVIES
Ok Magazine

Hailey Bieber Returns To Work After Leaving Husband Justin Reportedly 'Traumatized' Over Recent Hospitalization

Despite a recent health scare that left her husband in great fear, Hailey Bieber is back to work. As OK! reported, Hailey was rushed to the hospital in Palm Springs, Calif., last week after suffering a "medical emergency." Doctors ran tests at the time to see whether her symptoms were related to the coronavirus after Justin Bieber recovered from COVID-19 just a few weeks ago.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Arquette
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
John Turturro
Person
Linda Holmes
NPR

What's going on with Ye — and why does it matter?

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has been directing abusive and inappropriate behavior at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new partner Pete Davidson. You don't have to be obsessed with pop culture to know that something is going on with Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Recently divorced from the reality show star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, just yesterday, he was banned from performing at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Before that, he was suspended from Instagram for a day after making racist comments directed at "The Daily Show" host and upcoming Grammys host Trevor Noah after Noah raised concerns about Ye's conduct. That conduct includes relentlessly trolling his former wife and her current beau, the comedian Pete Davidson, and releasing a disturbing music video that shows a Claymation figure with a remarkable resemblance to Ye kidnapping and gruesomely dismembering a Claymation figure that bears a remarkable resemblance to Davidson. All of this Ye has claimed in an effort to win back his former wife and reunite their family.
MUSIC
NPR

Karen Joy Fowler paints the unlikely life path of John Wilkes Booth in novel 'Booth'

I did not want to write a book about John Wilkes, Karen Joy Fowler says in an author's note to her new novel, which is "Booth," as in John Wilkes Booth. This is a man who craved attention and has gotten too much of it. I didn't think he deserved mine. But she persisted because Booth had nine siblings and because events in America kept drawing her back to thoughts and perplexities presented by the man who fatally shot Abraham Lincoln on April 14, 1865. Karen Joy Fowler, author of the bestselling "The Jane Austen Book Club" and other books, joins us now from London. Thanks so much for being with us.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Surgery#Severance#Apple#Npr#Vulture
NPR

Hailey Whitters built a career in Nashville, and comes home on her new album 'Raised'

HAILEY WHITTERS: (Singing) Planting family trees on the same gravel road, a whole lot of nothing is still something to some folks... SIMON: "Raised" is her third album, and it is rooted in Iowa - high school memories, the lovable chaos of a large family and dreaming big in a small town. Hailey Whitters joins us now from Nashville. Thanks so much for being with us.
SHUEYVILLE, IA
NPR

From the archives: exploring the representation of women in reggaeton

Alt.Latino continues to celebrate Women's History Month by revisiting key interviews in our archives with women who have defined Latin music. This week we revisit a lively discussion about the role women play in reggaeton, as creators and subjects. Our guests in this episode include Petra Rivera-Rideau, professor of American...
MUSIC
NPR

'Maury' ends a 30-year-run, marking the closure of an era

After 30 years of talking about teen pregnancies, rare phobias and sexual infidelities as well as revealing who is or is not the father, daytime talk show host Maury Povich is saying goodbye to audiences. An NBCUniversal executive told Deadline it is canceling Maury at the end of the 2021-22...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
The Independent

Cate Blanchett recalls her husband saying that her film career would be over by the time she was 30

Cate Blanchett has recalled being told that her film career would be over by the time she turned 30. The actor opened up about her experience in the industry during a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast.The Academy Award winner told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett that in her early career she had believed she would return to the theatre.“My husband said to me – and he is so supportive – but Sean [Hayes], you mentioned when I played Queen Elizabeth, that happened… in dog years, I was over the hill by the time I made...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Kim Kardashian Is Excited About Introducing Pete Davidson to Her Kids

Kim Kardashian made her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson Instagram official recently, and it sounds like things might be getting even more serious than social media confirmation. A source told E! News that Kardashian's four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, who she shares with Kanye West have not yet met Davidson, but he gets along with her adult family members.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Strong Opinions After Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Future on the Show

Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Ahead of Surgery, General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn Issues a Playful Warning

Let’s hope relief is on the way. Earlier this month, General Hospital‘s Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) shared that she was suffering from a “painful medical problem.” Though she didn’t get into too many details, she did explain that it involved a cist on a nerve, but it was (hopefully) fixable. Fortunately, she just took to Twitter again to update fans and it looks like she is, indeed, going to get it fixed.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy