Telling the truth is dangerous business. All politics is local and these are troubled times. We need journalism. Here in Aspen, we are lucky to have our cup overflowing with dedicated journalists. Two daily newspapers in a small town? Unheard of. TV stations? A public radio station? Aspen Journalism? Really, that's just the tip of the iceberg. If you count the whole valley, we have an embarrassment of riches, especially considering the downsizing and elimination of so many institutions in the last 20 years all across the land.

ASPEN, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO