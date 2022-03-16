ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri American Water Shares Tips with Homeowners During Fix a Leak Week

By Andre Louque
 4 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri American Water helps educate homeowners on the importance of identifying and fixing household leaks.

According to the EPA, the average U.S residence loses about 10,000 gallons of water per year through minor leaks. The two most common household leaks come from faucets and toilets.

The EPA says these factors can greatly increase homeowners’ water bills, however, they are an easy fix.

“Most people may not realize that even the smallest leaks can waste thousands of gallons per year, and they are often surprised when they see the dollar impact this can have on their water bills,” said Senior Operations Manager, Matthew Barnhart.

Missouri American Water offers these tips for detecting leaks:

  • Monitor usage on your monthly bill. If you notice a spike, it might be because of a leak.
  • Test your toilet. Leaks can occur in your toilet. Test for one by putting a drop of food coloring into the toilet tank. After 10 minutes, if any color shows up in the bowl, you have a leak.
  • Listen. One of the simplest ways to watch out for leaks is to listen for dripping from your faucets or showerheads and running water from your toilet.

For more information on at-home leak detection and prevention, click here.

Joplin, MO
