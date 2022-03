In amongst the current revival of all things Y2K, the decade’s original punk princess, Avril Lavigne has also made a major comeback. Last week, she hosted an album release party for her new album, Love Sux—joined by MGK and her boyfriend, Mod Sun. “So glad I got to celebrate it with all my friends and collaborators who made this album possible,” she wrote on Instagram. At the nostalgia fest, which also counted Megan Fox on the guest list, Lavigne wore new fluorescent orange extensions. In true 2000s era fashion, Lavigne has now updated those extensions to include black horizontal highlights, a.k.a. raccoon tail hair.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO