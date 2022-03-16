ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Spring Career Fair returns to Missouri Southern

By Andre Louque
 4 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern State University hosts its 2022 Spring Career Fair today.

This in-person event took place on March 16, from 10:00 a.m to 1:30 p.m at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.

MSSU’s Career Services department says this event is their first since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“The Spring Career Fair is an excellent opportunity for students and alumni from MSSU to connect with regional businesses and organizations within the Four State community,” said Alex Gandy, director of Career Services. “We are incredibly grateful for businesses and organizations returning to MSSU to recruit talented students and graduates.”

