MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- The Cubs and White Sox are in Arizona preparing for a delayed April 7 opening day – but that date might not work for everyone because of injuries. As CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported, there was a good news-bad news injury update for the Cubs Monday. The good news is that outfielder Ian Happ should be ready for Opening Day despite having surgery on his throwing elbow last month. But starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay will start the season on the injured list, and it likely won't be a short stint according to president of baseball...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO