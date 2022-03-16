ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada formally removes Russia's RT from Canadian TVs

By Reuters
 4 days ago
March 16 (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday banned TV service providers in the country from distributing Russian state-owned television channels RT and RT France, saying the programming was not consistent with Canadian standards.

"The CRTC is also concerned with programming from a foreign country that seeks to undermine the sovereignty of another country, demean Canadians of a particular ethnic background and undermine democratic institutions within Canada," the Canadian Radio‑television and Telecommunications Commission said in a statement.

Major Canadian cable operators had already dropped RT from their channel line-up shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

