Congress largely supports Zelenskyy's call for more sanctions and weapons from U.S.

By Deirdre Walsh
 14 hours ago

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY: (Through interpreter) In the darkest time for our country, for the whole Europe, I call on you to do more. CHANG: NPR's Deirdre Walsh joins us now from Capitol Hill. Hey, Deirdre. DEIRDRE WALSH, BYLINE: Hey, Ailsa. CHANG: So Zelenskyy has spoken with U.S. lawmakers before. What...

Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
Daily Mail

Moment Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't applaud Zelensky's speech and reaches for her cell phone - while Madison Cawthorn misses HALF the remarks and says 'emotion shouldn't guide foreign policy'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's impassioned speech to Congress on Wednesday morning left most lawmakers in the chamber in awe of his bravery and some were even nearly reduced to tears -- but two Republican firebrands seemed largely unaffected. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was spotted checking her phone while her...
Washington Post

Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse

A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
