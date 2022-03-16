ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Operation Green Light coming back

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdEE4_0ehDgpZa00

Operation Green Light is making a comeback to many Florida Clerk of Court offices for drivers who may need their licenses reinstated or to pay off overdue court documents at a discount.

The purpose of the event is to help drivers who have extended licenses and outstanding tickets fees get back on the road.

According to the Florida clerk of court website , the last three Operation Green Light events helped more than 24,000 people.

Collier’s Operation Green will be held on April 9 from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Charlotte County Operation Green will be March 26, from 8 AM to 12 PM and March 28, April 1, April 4, and April 8 from 8 AM- 5 PM.

Lee County's will be on Mach 28, April 4, and April 7 from 8:30 AM to 5 PM and April 1, April 8 from 8:30 AM - 6 PM. Also, April 2 from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charlotte County, FL
Lee County, FL
Traffic
Charlotte County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Charlotte County, FL
Traffic
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Light#Operation Green
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy