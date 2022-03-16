Operation Green Light coming back

Operation Green Light is making a comeback to many Florida Clerk of Court offices for drivers who may need their licenses reinstated or to pay off overdue court documents at a discount.

The purpose of the event is to help drivers who have extended licenses and outstanding tickets fees get back on the road.

According to the Florida clerk of court website , the last three Operation Green Light events helped more than 24,000 people.

Collier’s Operation Green will be held on April 9 from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Charlotte County Operation Green will be March 26, from 8 AM to 12 PM and March 28, April 1, April 4, and April 8 from 8 AM- 5 PM.

Lee County's will be on Mach 28, April 4, and April 7 from 8:30 AM to 5 PM and April 1, April 8 from 8:30 AM - 6 PM. Also, April 2 from 9 AM to 2 PM.

