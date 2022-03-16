McKee extends state of emergency as COVID cases spike overseas

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The omicron variant is fueling another COVID-19 surge in parts of China , forcing 9 million people into lockdown once again.

China is dealing with a rise in cases from what’s dubbed “stealth omicron,” a more transmissible subvariant of omicron, also referred to as BA.2.

The omicron variant was first discovered last November, but the R.I. Department of Health did not report any BA.2 subvariant cases until February . There were only two at that time.

The Health Department detects new or existing variants through a process called genetic sequencing, which is when scientists check pools of positive test results rather than checking the results individually.

Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Health, tells 12 News the state has sequenced 14,113 total COVID-19 test results to date.

“While not the 25% that is being reported nationally, we are seeing some BA.2 in Rhode Island,” Wendelken said. “BA.2 accounted for 16% of our cases in February.”

Nationally, cases of the virus have dropped to the lowest levels the country has seen in months. The vast majority of states, including Rhode Island, have lifted pandemic restrictions including mask requirements, social distancing and proof of vaccination.

Most of the United States has been deemed low risk for COVID-19, including nearly all of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that community risk in Rhode Island is considered low, except for in Bristol County, which is at medium risk.

The CDC states that most people in communities deemed low or medium risk do not need to wear face masks, while those in high-risk communities should continue to wear them.

Dr. Leonard Mermel, the medical director for the Department of Epidemiology and Infection Control with Lifespan, said the spikes that are happening overseas could eventually happen in the United States.

“There’s no reason to expect that we would not see some sort of a similar effect here in the United States,” Mermel said.

Updated wastewater data from the CDC reveals that the United States may already be seeing the start of an uptick in cases.

“Increases in wastewater generally occur before corresponding increases in clinical cases,” Dr. Amy Kirby, head of the National Wastewater Surveillance System told the CDC last month . “Wastewater surveillance serves as an early warning system for the emergence of COVID-19 in a community.”

In the 15-day period from Feb. 25 to March 11, data shows 39 wastewater sampling sites out of 419 active sites revealed an increase of ten percent or more in coronavirus wastewater levels. Sixty of those sites showed an increase of 100% percent or more, while 53 increased 1000% or more.

“It may be with more home antigen testing that state health departments may not know of all the new cases that they’re finding as evidenced by the wastewater,” Mermel said. “So it may take a little while for that to catch up in terms of PCR testing, the data that gets reported to state health departments.”

Gov. Dan McKee extended Rhode Island’s state of emergency through April 13, though he did not issue a statement explaining why.

Larry Berman, a spokesperson for House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, indicated legislative leaders expect the governor to keep Rhode Island in a state of emergency even after April 13.

“This action is important to the state in order to continue to receive certain federal benefits, and we expect he will continue to do so beyond that date,” he said.

Gov. Charlie Baker lifted Massachusetts’ state of emergency last June.

Data provided by the R.I. Department of Health shows that the subvariant did not have a major impact in Rhode Island, since cases per 100,000 people have been decreasing steadily for the past eight weeks.

The latest data shows the seven-day percent-positive rate, however, increased by .02% over the last week.

The Health Department reported 190 new positive cases the prior day for a percent-positive rate of 2.4% on Wednesday. Hospitalizations went up slightly from 76 to 77, and an additional four COVID-19 associated deaths were reported.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last month the CDC has been monitoring omicron and its subvariant, but noted some differences in China’s handling of the pandemic.

“China has a zero tolerance policy, as you know, but they also did not conduct their vaccination and booster campaigns with mRNA vaccines. So, that’s important context too, as you’re seeing the impact,” Psaki said earlier this week.

While CDC data also shows 81.5% of Americans have been vaccinated with at least one dose, just 44.4% of eligible Americans are vaccinated with a booster dose.

A CDC report found vaccine efficacy increased following a third dose. The report also noted booster shots are highly effective at prevention COVID-19 hospitalizations.

However, Rhode Island lags behind the national average when it comes to booster doses, with around 39% of eligible residents up to date on their shots.

“The best way to reduce one’s risk of getting this BA.2 variant, and at times unknowingly spreading it to a loved one or a colleague or a neighbor, is to be up to date,” Mermel said.

While many Americans are still in need of a booster, Pfizer and BioNTech asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, arguing that data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit.

Pfizer said Tuesday an analysis of the health records of more than 1.1 million Israeli seniors showed confirmed infections were two times lower and rates of severe illness were four times lower among those who got two boosters instead of just one.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday that a fourth dose of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine is necessary.

“The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths,” Bourla explained. “It’s not that good against infections, but doesn’t last very long.”

So far in the United States, a fourth dose is only recommended for people with severely weakened immune systems who need three doses to begin with for the best chance at any protection.

