Valerie Bertinelli continues to be a wonderful source of information about her famous family. Not long ago, Bertinelli discussed her love for the late Eddie Van Halen in an interview. More recently, she provided fans with a little insight into something that her famous rocker ex-husband loved. The former "Hot in Cleveland" star wrote on Instagram about Van Halen's favorite dish, which she learned from her former mother-in-law. "Let's cook today! 'Bami Goreng' is Ed's favorite dish!" shared the cook and food celebrity. "His mother taught me how to make it when I went to stay with his parents for a while so we could get to know each other better."

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO