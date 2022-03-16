ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CDC: Drug overdose deaths reach record high

By CNN staff
WBKO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - Annual drug overdose deaths have reached another record high in the United States. There were an estimated 105,000...

www.wbko.com

Madison365

Black and brown communities had highest increases in drug overdose death rates during pandemic, study says

(CNN) — Drug overdose death rates in the United States soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, and a new study suggests that Black and brown communities were hit hardest. Black people had the largest percentage increase in overdose death rates in 2020 — overtaking the rate among White people for the first time since 1999 — and American Indian or Alaska Native people had the highest overdose death rate of any group in 2020, according to the study, published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.
SOCIETY
EverydayHealth.com

U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths Are Rising Fastest Among Black People

Record numbers of Americans have died of drug overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new study suggests that these fatalities are hitting communities of color especially hard. Black people had the biggest percentage spike in drug overdose deaths in 2020 — surpassing fatalities among white people for the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Deaths of homeless people in San Francisco more than doubled during the first year of the pandemic with drugs overdose deaths soaring

San Francisco suffered a surge of deaths among homeless people during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study finds. Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, found that the number of deaths among people 'experiencing homelessness' doubled in the year-long span from March 17, 2020 to March 17, 2021, up to 311.
HOMELESS
Faribault Daily News

Drug supplier sentenced to probation in overdose death

One of two men charged with murder in the 2019 overdose death of a Faribault man asked for forgiveness before he was sentenced to probation. “I am so, so sorry to say I was a part of his death,” Scott Matthew Tuomala, 27, of Faribault, said to the family of Devin Herrin Tuesday in a virtual Rice County District Court sentencing hearing. Tuomala is one of two men suspected of...
FARIBAULT, MN
INFORUM

People impacted by overdoses share stories after pandemic caused drug deaths to skyrocket

FARGO — Brad Mahar said his story is similar to others who have become addicted to drugs. He grew up with a supportive family and had a great childhood. Then, back problems started in high school. When he got to college, he said he was put on high doses of opiate pain medication. Eventually, depression of not being able to do what he loved led to addiction, he said.
FARGO, ND
Republic

A record pace: ASAP re-evaluates strategy amid spike in overdose deaths

Mike Wolanin | The Republic A view of the hallway leading to the entrance of the Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress Bartholomew County Hub in Columbus, Ind., Monday, June 15, 2020. Mike Wolanin | The Republic. The Alliance for Substance Abuse Progress (ASAP) is re-evaluating its strategy and efforts to...
COLUMBUS, IN
