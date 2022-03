Just like the expression “good fences make good neighbors,” you can say that “good contracts make good business partners.”. Time after time clients come to General Counsel P.C. with a business dispute. We ask to see their contact and they either don’t have one, only have a purchase order or similar document or have a horrible contract. In such circumstances, what we can do is limited. When you enter into a business relationship, take the time to look into the future. What are potential disputes? Take the time to think through the relationship. And have an attorney help you create a thorough services agreement.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO