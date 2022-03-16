Recap: Guess Q4 Earnings

Guess stock (NYSE: GES), a retailer that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses apparel and accessories for men, women, and children, is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, March 16. We expect GES stock to likely trade higher post fiscal Q4 results with revenues and earnings beating estimates. The increased consumer retail activity and cost-cutting initiatives are looking good for the retailer’s margins. In fact, the retailer has been able to handle the supply chain headwinds while working to get its business back on a growth track by improving brand awareness, product quality, and marketing. That said, the company will likely double its operating margin (at 11%) and profit from pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year - largely driven by the rapid growth of its profitable wholesale business. However, the company’s stock has been trading lower recently on concerns over the rising prices of cotton and higher overall manufacturing costs in Asian nations like Vietnam and China.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO