ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: Guess Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Guess (NYSE:GES) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Guess missed estimated earnings...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Who Will Be The Next To Stock Split After Amazon.com?

News of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) upcoming stock splits has caused excitement for retail investors, shifting the focus from soaring inflation and fuel prices, while some traders are already speculating the next mega-cap stock to split as exceptionally high-value companies seek to make their shares more affordable for mom-and-pop investors.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Preview Of HireQuest's Earnings

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HireQuest will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16. HireQuest bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Genesco: Q4 Earnings Insights

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genesco beat estimated earnings by 31.82%, reporting an EPS of $3.48 versus an estimate of $2.64. Revenue was up $90.86 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.26% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In ADI: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.81 shares of Analog Devices at the time with $100. This investment in ADI would have produced an average annual return of 9.74%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ges
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Apple Stock? Kevin O'Leary Thinks So

With Apple Inc AAPL shares down nearly 15% since the start of the year, Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs, is looking to increase his exposure. "Apple is in a different category," O'Leary said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." O'Leary's Thesis: Most of the issues weighing on the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $20M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $20,956,513 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qdfw3qpdm3f9j0ldg5pmwrwq0ueynme6l8uchs8. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Sell More Than $321M Of 4 Stocks

The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its policy decision today, with markets expecting a 25bps increase in the fed funds rate. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Bioventus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bioventus beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $31.82 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Affirm Shares Are Falling

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) is trading lower Monday after raising guidance, which showed company expectations still remain below analyst estimates. Affirm said it expects fiscal third-quarter revenue to be at least $335 million, which is up from previous guidance calling for revenue between $325 million and $335 million, but still below the $340.24 million estimate.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lineage Cell Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Pro data, Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) reported Q4 sales of $1.20 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $29.19 million, resulting in a 272.61% decrease from last quarter. Lineage Cell Therapeutics collected $2.27 million in revenue during Q3, but reported earnings showed a $7.83 million loss. Why Is ROCE...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Transact Technologies Q4 Earnings

Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Transact Technologies beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $3.36 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Despegar.com: Q4 Earnings Insights

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Despegar.com missed estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $71.31 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $7.29 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

Guess Stock To Trade Higher Post Q4 Results?

Guess stock (NYSE: GES), a retailer that designs, markets, distributes, and licenses apparel and accessories for men, women, and children, is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, March 16. We expect GES stock to likely trade higher post fiscal Q4 results with revenues and earnings beating estimates. The increased consumer retail activity and cost-cutting initiatives are looking good for the retailer’s margins. In fact, the retailer has been able to handle the supply chain headwinds while working to get its business back on a growth track by improving brand awareness, product quality, and marketing. That said, the company will likely double its operating margin (at 11%) and profit from pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year - largely driven by the rapid growth of its profitable wholesale business. However, the company’s stock has been trading lower recently on concerns over the rising prices of cotton and higher overall manufacturing costs in Asian nations like Vietnam and China.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Betting Against Bonds: Our Freezing Of Russia's Dollar Assets Will Likely Drive China Away From U.S. Treasuries

In a post in late January, I mentioned that a bearish ETF had hit our top names for the first time since 2020:. Our system's universe of securities includes inverse and bearish ETFs, and that, at some point in the current market environment, those might appear among our top names, and in our hedged portfolios. That point ended up being Wednesday, as you can see below.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics (AMEX:SYN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Synthetic Biologics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. Synthetic Biologics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
34K+
Followers
116K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy