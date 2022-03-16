Recap: Guess Q4 Earnings
Guess (NYSE:GES) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Guess missed estimated earnings...www.benzinga.com
Guess (NYSE:GES) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Guess missed estimated earnings...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0