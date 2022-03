This will be a quiet and dry night across the Valley. We will have a few clouds around through the night. Temperatures won’t be as cold with lows in the middle to upper 30s. Tuesday will be a little different compared to Monday. For starters, we will be looking at more clouds than sun around the region. Skies become mostly cloudy in the morning and will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon. In addition to the difference in cloud coverage, we are also going to have a chance at a few passing showers or sprinkles. It won’t be a washout but a frontal boundary across the region will be a focal point for a few showers developing in the afternoon and evening. Thankfully, that approaching cold front won’t clear the area and highs will return to the lower to mid-50s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO