MURFREESBORO — One proverbial monkey was thrown off the backs of the Dobyns-Bennett basketball team on Wednesday when it won its first state tournament game in 30 years. Now, the Indians are looking to get rid of another when they take on Bartlett in Friday’s Class 4A semifinals, which tips off at 2:15 p.m. inside the Murphy Center.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO