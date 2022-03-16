ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County father charged with third-degree murder in death of 8-week-old son

 4 days ago

A Montgomery County father has been charged in the death of his 8-week-old son, officials said.

David Moyer, 24, of Trappe, is charged with third-degree murder and other related offenses in the March 3 death.

According to investigators, a 6-week-old baby was brought via Uber to Phoenixville Hospital by his parents on Feb. 22.

Hospital staff determined the baby was not breathing and performed life-saving measures to revive the infant, officials said.

The baby was then flown by medical helicopter to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where contacted law enforcement due to the nature of the baby's injuries.

Officials said CHOP physicians noted both healing injuries on the baby and hemorrhaging in the brain. On March 3, 2022, the baby was pronounced dead at CHOP.

An autopsy performed by a forensic pathologist with the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office opined the cause of death was multiple blunt impact injuries, and the manner of death was homicide.

An investigation found that the baby was in the care of Moyer immediately before the infant was brought to the hospital. The investigation determined that the baby had reportedly vomited on the defendant, who put him forcibly down on the bed, face first and was left there for 20 minutes. When Moyer returned, the baby was not breathing and was unresponsive. The parents waited 20 minutes for an Uber to arrive to take the baby to the emergency room, officials said.

Moyer was arrested and charged with Third-Degree Murder, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. He is being held on a $1 million cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 29.

