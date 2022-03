LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Security video captured a group of thieves at a Chevron gas station in Long Beach as they allegedly stole hundreds of gallons of fuel. They are very organized, hopefully, the FBI or somebody will take it seriously and look at that one,” said the gas station manager, who did not want to be identified. The manager added that the suspects were after diesel gas which is currently about $6.26 a gallon in Los Angeles, about 40 cents more than regular gas. He believes they are after diesel because it is less flammable and easy to sell. “Sometimes they have...

