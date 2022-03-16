ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theodore High School teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student

By Dana Winter
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police officers arrested a local school employee after an investigation concerning an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student. A spokesperson for Mobile County Public Schools confirms Patricia Evans, the woman arrested, works at Theodore High School as a teacher.

Investigators say officers began the investigation after being contacted by the school system, “concerning an allegation of a teacher having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old male student.” A spokesperson with the district tells us they were made aware of the allegation on Tuesday, March 15. The district then placed Evans on administrative leave and contacted the police that same day.

Man shot at home at Wolf Ridge Rd.

Officers conducted an investigation and report finding probable cause to arrest 26-year-old Patricia Evans.

She is charged with “engaging in the Sex Act with a Student under 19.” Mobile Police report this is an active investigation and the department is unable to release any additional details at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.

A spokesperson for Mobile County Public Schools confirms Evans was a first-year teacher for the district.

Read the statement from Mobile Police below:

“On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, police officers began an investigation after being contacted by the school system concerning an allegation of a teacher having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old male student.  We investigated the matter and found probable cause to arrest the subject for the offense of a school employee engaging in the Sex Act with a Student under 19.    This is an active investigation.  No additional details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Corporal Katrina Frazier / Mobile Police Department
WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

