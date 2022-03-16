ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dark Obsessions Takes Readers on One Hell of a Ride

By Mandy Valentine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDark Obsessions by Marie Sutro is now available. Read on. Flawed but formidable San Francisco Police Detective Kate Barnes is forced to confront an unimaginable evil in Dark Obsessions — the highly anticipated follow-up to Marie Sutro’s bestselling and award-winning debut, Dark Associations. Reeling from the trauma of her last case,...

